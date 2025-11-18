\n<p id="4b3cc344-5939-49b2-bb72-5ec09d7df502">Hi, it's Sam.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">To kick things off this week, I thought I'd share a couple of news stories you might have missed from last week.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">First up, Surfshark announced a new deal with Bristol City FC. The company will become the football <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.bcfc.co.uk/news/surfshark-becomes-official-vpn-partner-of-bristol-city/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">club's Official VPN partner. </a> It follows the likes of NordVPN who have a partnership with <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.techradar.com/pro/vpn/tottenham-hotspur-announces-partnership-with-expressvpn-but-will-it-really-solidify-their-defense">Tottenham Hotspur </a>and ExpressVPN who recently partnered with NBA team, <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.techradar.com/vpn/vpn-services/slam-dunk-for-privacy-as-nets-fans-can-now-save-73-percent-on-an-expressvpn-subscription">Brooklyn Nets</a>.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Also, check out this new video from Mullvad VPN. Called '<a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://mullvad.net/en/blog/mullvad-vpn-present-and-then" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">And Then?</a>' it details the company's opposition to the EU's Chat Control proposal. Check out Chiara's <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.techradar.com/vpn/vpn-privacy-security/this-is-a-political-deception-new-chat-control-convinces-lawmakers-but-not-privacy-experts-yet">report on where the legislation is currently at here</a>.</p>\n