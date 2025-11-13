\n<p id="5660b738-1d28-4c27-9d8f-201e651ed062">The days are getting warmer (and humid), there are unseasonal thunderstorms in some part of the country... yes, summer is here and that ushers in the biggest shopping event of the calendar year. Black Friday has kicked off in Australia, and we're hunting down all the <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.techradar.com/live/news/early-black-friday-deals-australia-2025-live">best Black Friday deals live</a> for you.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">As the only person on the Australian TechRadar team who has reviewed the most number of Dyson products in the last 9 years, I'm here to help you find the best offers on all things Dyson. Whether it's a new vacuum cleaner (psst, the Gen5Detect Absolute is proving popular this year) or you need a new purifier fan to beat the heat, I'm here to save you the maximum possible.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Even discounted, all things Dyson can be rather expensive (hey, did you see the AU$299 V8 offer?), so I'm also listing alternatives that you can consider if a Dyson doesn't suit your needs or budget. From cordless vacuums to Airwrap and Supersonic dupes, I'll keep you updated on the best Dyson/Dyson-like deals until the sale ends.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">So stay with me until Cyber Monday (December 1) has come and gone for the latest updates.</p>\n