NetObjects Fusion XII review

Accessing websites via mobile phones or tablet PCs is increasingly popular, and if your site hasn't been optimised for mobile devices, users will go elsewhere, denying you a potential audience.

The latest version of NetObjects Fusion embraces these new ways to browse, and makes it easy to create a mobile-friendly website with a step-by-step site creation wizard.

Although creating a website via the wizard is very easy, it lacks the user-friendly, attractive interface of Serif WebPlus X5. It feels a bit cold and clinical, which is fine if you're already comfortable making websites, but absolute beginners might find it intimidating. We'd recommend WebPlus X5's more welcoming interface for people who are making their first sites.

Once you've selected a template from a collection that ranges from the attractive to the downright boring and uninspiring, you're taken to a screen that asks you to select the layout of your website.

Annoyingly, each layout is represented by a generic thumbnail that just shows the position of text and pictures on the page. There's no way to see how your website will look with the template you've selected, so a degree of guesswork is involved. This is frustrating, because although it seems like a small oversight, it ends up having quite a big impact on how user-friendly this software is.

After the final step of adding your website and business information, you're provided with an overview of your website, with pages branching off from your homepage. This is a good way to see how each page of a website relates to the rest.

Double-clicking a page will take you there and let you edit it. Adding your own pictures is easy, and the text boxes are populated with generic text, which is vague enough to be suitable for various sites.

However, if you want your creation to stand out, adding your own text is the best option.

