Lo & Sons Hanover Deluxe 2 review

The Lo & Sons Hanover Deluxe 2 is a spacious, beautifully crafted, and incredibly comfortable commuter backpack. The superior quality comes at a price of course, and this backpack is definitely on the more expensive side, but it's a bag you can feel comfortable investing in for the long haul – especially since its classic look won't go out of style anytime soon.

Lo & Sons Hanover Deluxe 2 two minute review

The Lo & Sons Hanover Deluxe 2 is one of the best backpacks we've used this year and quickly became our go-to, day-to-day bag as we returned to the office in last few weeks.

Features & Specs Size (H x D x W): 17.5 x 7.5 x 12 ins | 444.5 x 190.5 x 304.8 mm

Capacity: 25.8L

Color options: Black, Deep Navy

Laptop size: Most 15-inch laptops

Material: 600D Recycled High-Density Polyester, soft foam interior

Features: Lightweight, expandable side pockets, top stash pocket, rear laptop compartment, removeable organization insert, luggage sleeve, key leash, lots of pockets

With all of the tech we've had to move back and forth recently on a 40-minute subway commute, we needed something with ample capacity and comfort. Honestly, we were surprised to find that the Hanover Deluxe 2 was that bag.

To look at it, the Hanover Deluxe 2 seems like a backpack for serious people carrying serious things that is more style than substance.

It only comes in black and deep navy, so it's not trying to be funky or kitsch, and is probably the kind of backpack that would tut-tut at some brightly-colored new-money upstart on the train if it could.

Unlike an old-money aristocrat, though, the Hanover Deluxe 2 doesn't shy away from doing some heavy lifting.

It definitely doesn't look like the kind of backpack that you can squeeze a desk full of tech gear into, but it is surprisingly spacious with a 25.8L capacity. It also has an ample number of pockets and dividers to make organizing your stuff a breeze.

It has a separate laptop compartment at back that can fit your standard 15.6-inch laptop comfortably.

If you've got a heftier 17-inch laptop like the Gigabyte Aero 17 (2021) or Dell XPS 17 (2021) or even a MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021), the back pocket isn't going to hold it neatly, if at all.

There is still room in the main compartment to accommodate larger laptops though and you can even make creative use of the foam insert to separate things so that it's almost like having a second laptop compartment.

Trust us, we carried a few of them around that way. We aren't kidding when we say it's a surprisingly versatile backpack.

The side pockets are wide and deep, and easily fit a coffee mug, U-lock, or water bottle. And, if you need a little extra room, a zipper along the side expands its capacity to make it even more functional.

The front pocket has some smaller mesh organization pockets as well, and it even includes a key leash which made fishing out our smaller work keys a snap.

The zipper pulls have a very cool woven elastic through the zipper that makes them much more accessible when opening and closing pockets from different angles.

This is something we very much appreciated as we dug around looking for our tablet while standing against the wall of a moving subway car.

Like a lot of Lo & Sons products, the Hanover Deluxe 2 is a premium item, no question. It retails for $248 – though occasionally you can find it on sale for around $150 on the Lo & Sons site – and it's only available in the US at this time.

You will definitely feel every dollar spent in the quality of this bag, though, making this possibly the best backpack for those who want to step up their style with a more premium commuter bag while keeping things classy and timeless.

If that's you, then the Lo & Sons Hanover Deluxe 2 should definitely be at the top of your list – just be prepared to make the investment.

Buy it if...

You want a classic look for your commute

This backpack doesn't bring a lot of flash, but neither did the Rockefellers and they did pretty well for themselves.



You want excellent weather protection

The 600D recycled polyester is a high density material, so it will resist the elements fairly well (though it's not fully water-proof).



You want a comfortable backpack for everyday use

The thick memory foam straps make carrying around your tech a much more comfortable proposition than you'd think, given its more classic styling.



Don't buy if...

You're on a tight budget

This is not a cheap backpack by any means, and even on sale this backpack sells for around $150.



You want something that pops with color

The Hanover Deluxe 2 only comes in two color options: black and deep navy. If you want something with a bit more pop, this definitely isn't your bag.

