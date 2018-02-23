Free HD Video Converter Factory review

A wonderfully simple tool for converting videos. It may not have all of the features of more professional tools, but it lets you get decent results quickly and easily.

WonderFox is a company that offers a number of video related titles, and while they focus on different tasks, they all haver one thing in common – they are delightfully simple to use.

Free HD Video Converter Factory Where to download: Free HD Video Converter Factory Developer: Wonderfox Version: 12 Operating system: Windows

Free HD Video Converter Factory is no different, making light work of not only converting videos between formats, but also offering basic editing and optimisation options, and the ability to combine multiple clips. As an added bonus, there also the option of downloading videos from the likes of YouTube and saving them in the format of your choice.

There's a huge number of destination formats to choose from, and you can specify the destination device to allow the software to choose the most appropriate settings for you. If you want, you can tweak settings manually – such as bitrate and audio quality – but the automatic settings work brilliantly most of the time. Another way to approach conversion is to specify the final size you're aiming for, so you know the resulting file will fit on a CD, DVD or whatever your chosen media happens to be.

It's something of a shame that there's only support for resolutions up to 720p, but for most people this should be sufficient.

User experience

The process of working with video isn't exactly wizard-driven, but it's still incredibly intuitive. You can quickly add one file or multiple video which can be converted into different formats with a few clicks, or you can trim video, crop footage, apply special effects and add subtitles before conversion. Best of all, it's completely self-explanatory.

There is one slight annoyance: because this is a free version of a premium program, that some features missing. Sadly, just which features are not available to you is not made clear until you select one that isn’t. It would have been nice to have such settings clearly flagged up. Look past this however, and Free HD Video Converter Factory is a great piece of software.

