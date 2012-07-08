BenQ W1060 review

BenQ's W1060 is a slick and stylish machine with a chassis that whets the appetite for some spectacular cinema-honed visuals. It boasts full-HD 1080p in terms of pixels, and each and every one of them is driven by a microscopic mirror.

Take a closer look at the spec sheet and it's nearly all good news. BenQ claims native contrast of 5,000 to one, for instance. The 2,000 lumens lamp doesn't sound too shabby, either. The only real blot on the W1060's copy paper is the 3x speed, six-segment colour wheel. ViewSonic's Pro8200, by comparison, has a 4x speed, seven-segment wheel.

Then, again, the excellent Optoma HD23 is a 3x, six-segment item, so maybe the specs aren't all important after all. What's more, the W1060's sub-£700 sticker price is pretty darn impressive.

First up, the subjective viewing experience doesn't show up any obvious increase in the dreaded DLP rainbow effect, which is good news given the relatively modest spec and colour wheel speed.

Unfortunately though, things go south from there. Firstly, the modest throw ratio makes for the smallest image at any given distance of this group. It's not a problem if you're using it in a large room. But the W1060 isn't the best choice of projector for cooking up big pictures in small spaces.

The next problem involves black levels and contrast. It's not an issue in brighter scenes in games and movies, which have plenty of zip and nice colours. But feed the W1060 something darker and moodier and it's notably less impressive.

We're being harsh here. This is a modern DLP projector with decent contrast. But the black levels just aren't quite good enough for that fully immersive, distraction-free cinema feel.

More of a worry is the fine detail of the image composition. It's hard to describe, but the definition of the pixels gives a slightly interpolated feel. Combined with the mediocre contrast and black levels, the result is the closest thing you'll find to a dud this month.

In isolation, the BenQ W1060 is a pleasing device for painting big, bright pictures across your living room wall. But against the competition here it comes last.