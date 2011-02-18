Sony BDP-S470

Whether or not 3D as a format has a future, and especially a present, in your home is up to you. The so-called hunger among consumers for 3D certainly isn't obvious to us, though Sony – one of the third dimension's biggest promoters – is seeking to get 3D compatibility into your lounge whether you like it or not with the well specified, yet incredibly affordable BDP-S470.

Compact and with a slim design, it's a wonder that Sony has shoved so many ins and outs on this Blu-ray's back. HDMI starts, of course, though component video, USB and wired Ethernet LAN port are other key features, though it's worth noting that both optical and coaxial digital audio are present in place of analogue audio outputs.

In terms of pure home cinema, that omission precludes lossless Dolby True HD/DTS HD Master Audio soundtracks, though that won't concern most people just after a cheap-as-chips Blu-ray player.

More mid-market misery is ahead; the S470 doesn't have built-in Wi-Fi, so access to two important features – DLNA networking and Sony's Bravia Internet Video streaming service – must be done either wired or through a separate USB dongle from Sony that, at £70, adds a hefty chunk onto the S470's price.

The disc tray itself is a thing of wonder. Not only can it spin a CD, DVD, Blu-ray disc – both 2D and 3D – but it can even play high resolution from a Super Audio CD (if you still have any in your music collection). Another huge plus is that the S470 takes single figure seconds to eject its tray and load a disc – what a change from the first-gen players.