Xiaomi to launch a cheaper Mi NoteBook 14 in India soon

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook series made its global debut in India back in June. This was also Xiaomi’s first laptop series for the Indian market. Today, Xiaomi has announced that the company will soon launch the Mi NoteBook 14 powered by Intel Core i3 processor.

Currently in India, Xiaomi is selling the Mi NoteBook 14 and Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition which starts at Rs 41,999 and goes all the way up to Rs 59,999. The Mi Notebook 14 is powered by Intel Core i5 processors and the Mi NoteBook is available in two options - Core i5 and Core i7 variants.

SURPRISE 😍#MiNoteBook14 powered by 10th Gen @intel Core i3 Coming Soon. 🔜So soon, that you should wait for this one before making your next NoteBook purchase.Exciting festive offers lined up too. 🥳I ❤️ Mi pic.twitter.com/gyhYdUJKIAOctober 29, 2020

Manu Kumar Jain MD of Xiaomi India and Global VP today announced that the Mi NoteBook 14 series will be getting a new addition soon. The upcoming new Mi NoteBook 14 will be powered by 10th gen Intel Core i3 processors, which should bring the price much lower than the current generation laptops from Xiaomi. Apart from that, Xiaomi is also addressing a major omission here. Unlike its higher-end counterparts, the new Mi NoteBook 14 will come with an in-built webcam, which is what most users wanted.

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Furthermore, the Mi NoteBook would come with 256GB of SSD storage. However, we can also expect Xiaomi to announce more variants. And, the Mi NoteBook 14 will weigh just 1.5 Kgs, which is about the same as the Mi NoteBook 14 i5 variant. Lastly, since the name suggests it, the upcoming Core i3 variant is likely to come with a 14-inch display.

The tweet also mentioned that the laptop will come with some exciting festive offers which mean the Mi NoteBook 14 Core i3 variant will be launched in the next few days itself. Going by the specs of the laptop and looking through the laptops in the current market, the new Mi NoteBook 14 should be priced under Rs 35,000. But, since Xiaomi is known for its aggressive pricing and ongoing festive season sale, Xiaomi might just pull it off under Rs 30,000.