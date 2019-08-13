Xbox Project Scarlett to focus on high frame rates and 'playability'

We have a while to wait before we can finally get our hands on Xbox Project Scarlett, and Microsoft is remaining pretty tight-lipped on details about its next-generation hardware. Is it more than one console? What will it (or they) look like? Will there be some new Xbox IPs to accompany it?

While Microsoft may not be answering these questions quite yet, Xbox boss Phil Spencer has spilled some details on the company's main aims for Xbox Project Scarlett during an interview with Gamespot.

"I think the area that we really want to focus on next generation is frame rate and playability of the games," Spencer explained. "Ensuring that the games load incredibly fast, ensuring that the game is running at the highest frame rate possible."

In addition Spencer went on to explain that Microsoft is aiming to get Project Scarlett games to run at 60 FPS in 4K, calling the challenge a "design goal".

"This generation, we've really focused on 4K visuals and how we bring both movies through 4K Blu-ray and video streaming," Spencer explained. "And with Xbox One X allowing games to run at 4K visuals will make really strong visual enhancements next generation."

But Microsoft isn't just focusing on high frame rates and visuals. According to Spencer, playability is also a huge focus for the company when it comes to next generation hardware - that includes faster loading times as well as improving how games actually look and feel to play.

A powerful successor

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft seems to be aiming high when it comes to Project Scarlett, suggesting the next-generation hardware will need have specs capable of meeting these goals.

We already know that Xbox Project Scarlett will boast a custom-designed processor from AMD making use of Zen 2 CPU and Navi GPU architectures, and will be capable of running games at 120Hz frame rates, at potential 8K resolutions – while also showcasing fancy real-time ray tracing tech. So, aiming to have all games run at 60 FPS isn't out of the question.

Meanwhile, having an SSD as standard gives the console (or consoles) the option of using its storage system as virtual RAM, as well as lifting load time performance by a factor of 40x. So playability improvements are almost guaranteed.

Whether Microsoft has a few more spec details hidden up its sleeve though is yet to be seen.