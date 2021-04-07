Western Digital launches its first 2-in-1 flash drive that works with iPhone and USB Type-C devices

Western Digital has launched its first flash drive with dual Lightning and USB Type-C connectors, the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe. This flash drive can be used to share content across their compatible devices, including iPhone devices and Mac computers.

With both Lightning and USB Type-C connectors and an all-metal casing, the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe provides support for iPhone, iPad Pro, Mac, and other USB Type-C devices, including Android phones.

SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe: Details

Western Digital's new SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe comes with two connectors, which enables a quick move of files, eliminating the need to email content from one device to another in order to upload or save. Once files are on the drive, they can be transferred using the USB 3.0 connector to a USB Type-C-compatible computer.

Consumers who want better privacy can password-protect their files and photos with the iXpand Drive app. The app can also be used to free up space on an iPhone or to automatically back up photos, videos, documents and contacts without the hassle of an internet connection. The Android devices would require On-The-Go (OTG) support for it to be compatible with the drive.

Password protection is supported by iOS 10.0.2 and higher, macOS 10.9 and higher, Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 10. The drive is available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options. It has a dual-purpose swivel design that protects connectors and features a keyring hole as well.

Price and availability

The new SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe comes with a 2-year limited warranty and is available now at the Western Digital Store, Amazon and other retailers. The SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage are priced at Rs 4,449, Rs 5,919 and Rs 8,999 respectively.