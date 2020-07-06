The OnePlus 8 is finally on open sale in India

The OnePlus 8 series was announced back in April and they finally went on sale at the end of May in India. After a series of the flash sale, the OnePlus 8 is now available on open sale on Amazon.in.

The OnePlus 8 was made available every Monday and Thursday from the past few weeks along with the OnePlus 8 Pro. Now, from the past few days, the OnePlus 8 is available on open sale. However, the OnePlus 8 Pro was not available on sale today.

Check out the OnePlus 8 on Amazon.in

OnePlus 8 pricing OnePlus 8 config Price Colour options 6+128GB Rs 41,999 Glacial Green 8+128GB Rs 44,999 Glacial Green 12+256GB Rs 49,999 Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow

All the three variants of the OnePlus 8 is currently on sale. The device is available in Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow colour options. The Onyx Black is currently unavailable.

As far as the offers are concerned, looks like Amazon has taken down most of the card offers. You only get no cost EMI available on select cards and up to Rs 12,900 off on exchange. Along with that Amazon is offering six free audiobooks with Audible membership which is a benefit of worth Rs 1,200.

OnePlus 8 quick specs

The OnePlus 8 features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the latest 7nm octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset clocking at 2.84GHz with X55 modem to offer 5G connectivity. It comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.0 internal storage. The device runs on OxygenOS based on Android 10.

It features a triple rear camera set-up. A 48 MP f/1.8 Sony IMX586 primary sensor with OIS and EIS followed by a 16 MP f/2.2, 119-degree ultra-wide lens and a 2 MP f/2.4, macro camera. On the front, you get a 16 MP punch-hole selfie shooter which is a Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.45 aperture. It is packed with 4300mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge 30T wired fast charging.