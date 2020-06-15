You can finally purchase the OnePlus 8 Pro in India today

As reported earlier, Amazon will host a sale of OnePlus 8 series smartphones today at 12 pm. Both OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be available in today’s sale. While the OnePlus 8 was sold earlier in limited quantity, the flagship device OnePlus 8 Pro will be available for purchase via Amazon and OnePlus website for the first time since its launch in India.

While new OnePlus devices generally sell like hotcakes, however, limited supplies due to production issues at Oppo’s factories in Greater Noida caused an extended delay in availability of these smartphones

Click here to buy OnePlus 8 5G Series

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Price in India

The price of OnePlus 8 Pro in India for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is set at Rs 54,999 while the top-specced variant with 12GB RAM and 256 GB of storage is slightly costly for obvious reasons and is available at Rs. 59,999. There are three different colour options to choose from - Glacial Green, Onyx Black, and Ultramarine Blue.

The price of OnePlus 8, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 41,999 for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, Rs. 44,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant while the top-end variant with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is priced at Rs. 49,999. It is only available in two colour options - Glacial Green and Onyx Black.

OnePlus 8 Pro launch offers

The OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a bunch of promotional offers that include an Rs. 3,000 off on SBI credit card, no-cost EMI for up to 12 months with all major credit cards, additional Rs. 1,000 cashback from Amazon only for the customers who had pre-booked the smartphone, free audiobooks from Audible and Jio benefits worth up to Rs. 6,000.