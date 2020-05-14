OnePlus 8 series Indian sale date finally announced

The OnePlus 8 series was announced globally a month ago and the Indian prices were announced a few days after the launch. The company has now revealed the new sale date along with the offers on the OnePlus 8 series.

Although the OnePlus 8 series went for pre-booking on April 29 via Amazon and the first sale was scheduled for May 11. Due to the lockdown extension, the sale date was pushed ahead. The new sale date is May 29 for all channels.

(Image credit: Elisa Huttunen)

OnePlus 8 series launch offers

With SBI credit card, you get Rs 2,000 instant discount on the purchase of OnePlus 8 and Rs 3,000 instant discount on the OnePlus 8 Pro. OnePlus is also offering No cost EMI for up to 12 months on Amazon.in and OnePlus.in. At offline stores, the no-cost EMI offer is valid with SBI credit cards and Bajaj Finance low instalments offer. Further, you also get Jio benefits worth Rs 6,000 and lastly, Red Cable Club members get 10% off on the screen protection plan on the purchase of OnePlus 8 series.

The OnePlus 8 starts at Rs 41,999 while the 8 Pro starts at Rs 54,999. Amazon also has launch offers for pre-orders where customers will receive Rs 1,000 as cashback on both the models.

One of the reasons why the OnePlus 8 series is priced so competitively in India is because they are manufactured at the facility in Noida, India, thus getting the Make in India incentives.

OnePlus 8 Pop up bundle Sale

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The limited-edition OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro pop-up bundle which includes a pair of the new Bullets Wireless Z, a Cyan Sandstone case and a Karbon bumper case will go on sale on May 28. All of this just at Rs 1,000 over and above the cost of the phone. To purchase the Pop-up bundle, you will need an invite.