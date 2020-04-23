Looking to get a OnePlus 8? Check out the Pop-up Box bundles

The OnePlus 8 series is cheaper in India than every other country, starting at just Rs 41,999. To make the deal even sweeter, special “Pop-up Box” bundles will also be available, adding a bunch of accessories for just Rs 1,000 extra.

OnePlus is no stranger to offering bundles and special deals at launch. These usually include special cases, earphones and occasionally extending to shirts and other accessories. For the OnePlus 8 series, a special Pop-up Box bundle will be available for both the phones, which includes a pair of the new Bullets Wireless Z, a Cyan Sandstone case and a Karbon bumper case. All of this just at Rs 1,000 over and above the cost of the phone.

There’s no specific mention of how many of these will be available for sale, but considering that the website labels them as ‘limited edition’, our guess is not too many. There also seems to be an invite system in place, which will be one of the guaranteed ways to get your hands on one of the OnePlus 8 series Pop-up Box bundles.

How to win an invite

To win an invite, you can participate in the OnePlus AR Unboxing experience on Instagram. On OnePlus’ profile, AR filters for both the devices are available, which will summon a virtual box. You can continue interacting with them to proceed with the unboxing. Some of the most creative entries will get an invite to be able to purchase the Pop-up Box bundle. Mind you, an invite only guarantees the ability to purchase the bundle, and does not bring any change in the price.