OnePlus 8 series’ manufacturing in India starts, to go on sale by May end

The OnePlus 8 series, which went up for pre-bookings on April 29 on Amazon, will be available by the end of May, according to a statement by a top company executive. The series is being manufactured at the company’s Noida factory in India. A few days back, the sale date for the series was declared as May 11 on Amazon.

The official didn’t mention the exact date but we expect to see the handset go on sale by May 31, at the latest. The OnePlus 8 starts at Rs 41,999 while the beginning price of the Pro model is Rs 54,999. Amazon also has launch offers for pre-orders where customers will receive Rs 1,000 as cashback on both the models.

"We are expecting it to transition into robust sales in the coming months. The OnePlus 8 series will be available in the Indian market by May end," said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager of OnePlus India to IANS.

"We have resumed operations in the Noida facility last week itself in line with the health safety regulations laid out by the government," he added.

To avail the discount, an Amazon e-gift card worth Rs 1,000 is to be purchased before May 10. The gift card should then be used between May 11 and June 30 to get the promised discount. It should also be noted that the OnePlus 8 base model (6GB + 128GB) is exclusive to Amazon and will not be sold via any other channel.

Besides the two flagship phones, OnePlus also announced that its Bullets Wireless Z will go on sale from 10 May. The wireless earphones went on sale on OnePlus’ website and Amazon. In fact, OnePlus recently entered into a partnership with OnePlus with Flipkart which is a first. The earphones cost Rs 1,999 and will come in four colours – black, blue, mint and oat.