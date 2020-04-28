OnePlus 8 series pre-bookings in India start tonight

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro were unveiled a couple of weeks ago in an online event. A few days after the launch, the company announced the pricing of OnePlus 8 series devices in India, which were much better than anticipated.

The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro pre-booking will start today midnight (April 28) on Amazon.in. The company took to Twitter to confirm this advancement. Although there is no mention of the pre-booking offers, we can expect some sort of bank offers on the pre-booking. There is also a special “Pop-up Box” bundle which includes a pair of the new Bullets Wireless Z earphones and two cases for Rs 1,000 over the usual selling price.

OnePlus 8 OnePlus 8 Pro 6GB, 128GB Rs 41,999 - 8GB, 128GB Rs 44,999 Rs 54,999 12GB, 256GB Rs 49,999 Rs 59,999 Colour options Glacial Green, Onyx Black, Interstellar Glow Glacial Green, Onyx Black, Ultramarine Blue

There is currently no mention of when the devices will ship, which is understandable considering the current nationwide lockdown in India. However, the commencement of the pre-orders could imply that e-commerce companies might be allowed to function in the near future.

The OnePlus 8 will start at Rs 41,999 for India exclusive 6+128GB variant, Rs 44,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, and Rs 49,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 Pro will be priced at Rs 54,999 and Rs 59,999 respectively for the same RAM and storage combo. The new 30W wireless charger is priced at Rs 3,990, but the accessories are not yet listed on Amazon. The Bullets Wireless Z will set you back Rs 1,999, when available.