OnePlus wireless charger in India tipped to cost less than the US version

Ever since OnePlus announced the highly anticipated wireless charging feature with its new OnePlus 8 series earlier this month, many of us have been waiting with bated breath to know what it would cost in India, given that the phone itself was cheaper than in the United States.

The latest leak suggests that OnePlus would be offering wireless charger also at a discount on Indian shores.

As per the tip by Ishan Agarwal to Pricebaba, the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger could cost Rs 3,990 ($53 approximately). Notably, the same charger is priced at $69.95 (roughly Rs. 5,300) in the United States. The charger should also go on sale at about the same time as the phones and current expectations that the date should be sometime in May. The exact dates are still unclear.

Of course, since the cost of the wireless charges is based on a leak, we would urge our readers to take it with a pinch of salt, though the data comes from someone with a decent track record of accuracy.

As the name implies, the OnePlus charger can power up OnePlus 8 series phones at 30W. This is as fast as the company’s wired-charging solution could perform in the previous editions of the smartphone. This means that the wireless charger can juice up the phone up to 40 percent in just 30 minutes.

The charger also has an integrated cooling fan as well as a Bedtime mode option, which lets users turn off the fan at night for silent operations at the cost of reduced 10W charging speeds. The OnePlus charger is also compatible with other Qi-certified phones though users must note that speeds will be reduced to 10W.

Similar to the wireless charger, the OnePlus 8 series phones are also comparatively priced significantly lower in India. For instance, the base OnePlus 8 model costs Rs $699 (roughly Rs. 53,000) in the US while the same model can be had for Rs. 44,999 (roughly $590).