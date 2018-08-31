The 5 coolest laptops of IFA 2018

The massive, annual technology show in Berlin, Germany known as IFA 2018 is drawing to a close for the press, which means it's time to reflect on what we’ve seen. In particular, we’re looking back at the coolest laptops we’ve seen at the show.

Starting in descending order, we’re very excited to try out Asus’s new line of ZenBook laptops . This new flagships are being dubbed ‘the world’s most compact laptops’ by Asus and are aimed at general use.

All three of these laptops use the clever ErgoLift Hinge first found in the Asus ZenBook S launched earlier this year, tout a massive, 95% screen-to-body ratio and feature IR webcams for biometric login via Windows Hello. The 13- and- 14-inch versions of this laptop even feature a touchpad that can double as a numeric keypad. Asus hasn’t yet revealed pricing for these laptops, but stay tuned for when they land later this October.