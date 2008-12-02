Dr Who made available on iTunes by BBC

Dr Who fans will be able to download the last four series from iTunes – with a series a week being made available through December.

The relaunched science fiction series has become one of the most popular programmes on television with the help of Russell Davies – who is about to move aside.

BBC Worldwide has now indicated that the series will be made available on iTunes – with Series 1 (of the reboot) available from December 2 and Series 4 available on December 23.

Enduring brand

Simon Danker, director of digital media at BBC Worldwide, said: "Doctor Who is one of the most popular and enduring brands on British TV and the new series has introduced the Time Lord to a whole new audience.

"Now, Doctor Who fans young and old can revisit their favourite episodes any time and anywhere".

Dr Who has already been a major hit on the internet – with the series one of the most popular on BBC's iPlayer.