Windows 10 end of life - Apple gives us 5 reasons SMBs should make the switch to Mac before Windows 10 goes AWOL

As the Windows 10 end of life deadline rapidly approaches on October 14, 2025, you may be looking to upgrade your work device to ensure your systems remain secure and supported.

We’ve already rounded up the best business laptops, along with the best mobile workstations and best workstations for those looking for a bit more power - but could this be the time to move away from Microsoft software for good?

We spoke to Apple’s in-store experts to find out why it thinks its products could be a worthwhile replacement for your current Windows devices - let us know what you think.

Security

It’s long been a popular misconception that Apple devices are more secure than their Windows equivalents - in fact, this has often led hackers to be even tougher in attempting to attack Mac and iOS systems.

However the company is keen to promote its security protections to set it apart from Microsoft’s devices, particularly for SMBs, who often have so much to consider that security can sometimes fall by the wayside.

"Small businesses often lack a dedicated IT team and may not qualify for - or be able to afford - technical support and advanced mobile device management (MDM) solutions. For these businesses built-in security features on Apple devices become critical for protecting sensitive data and ensuring business continuity,” Rasa, a Business Expert at Apple Covent Garden, in London, told us.

Apple wants its business customers to feel safe and secure when using Mac devices, and has carried out a lot of work on building its services to ensure a robust system of protections.

"For small businesses, the robust encryption and privacy controls on Mac help you protect your data and comply with regulations, building trust with your clients,” added Eren, a Business Pro at Apple Regent Street.

Seamless experience with your iPhone

With smartphones now an integral part of our everyday lives, more work is done on a mobile device than ever before.

With its high-profile products across both phone and computing, Apple believes its devices can offer SMB users an easy way to work, collaborate and be productive, wherever they are.

"For small business owners already using iPhone, Mac is a natural extension of their workflow. Your iPhones camera, AirDrop and Continuity features create a seamless experience, saving time and boosting productivity,” Eren from Apple Regent Street, London notes.

"Whether you're a real estate agent capturing property photos, a designer noting down inspiration on the go, or a contractor managing invoices from the job site, the seamless integration between iPhone and Mac streamlines your workflow. Instantly sharing photos, documents, and updates across devices keeps you connected and productive.”

Whether you’re working in the office, on the train on the way to a meeting, or at home, Apple says this synchronization between Mac and iPhone can really make all the difference for business users.

“Many small businesses and start ups use iPhone to keep on top of things when they’re on the go, and with real-time collaboration and cloud file access the team back in the office on Mac everyone is aligned,” notes Dasha, a Business Pro from Apple Covent Garden.

Mac has the apps you need

Making the switch can be tricky whatever hardware is involved, but just because you’re making the move doesn’t mean you’ll be left behind when it comes to software.

Despite all the well-publicized rivalries, the simple truth is that Apple devices can run Microsoft’s most popular and recognizable apps, meaning there’s no need to learn a whole new set of programs and systems.

“So many business customers don’t know that the Microsoft 365 suite of apps is compatible with Mac, and that they can be used across devices via iCloud along with curated apps for business on the Mac App Store and free productivity apps Pages, Numbers, and Keynote already built-in on Mac,” Marta, a Business Expert at Apple Regent Street, notes.

The other AI - Apple Intelligence

AI is top of mind for every business these days, offering huge opportunities in terms of productivity and efficiency.

Launched in 2024, Apple Intelligence is the company’s platform for all things AI, offering a wide range of tools and services for consumers and businesses alike, which it says can more than keep up with the competition.

“‘Writing Tools enables business users to quickly and efficiently rewrite, change tone, proofread, and summarise text nearly everywhere they write, including in Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps. And what’s great is that it’s designed to protect user privacy at every step,” notes Marta from Apple Regent Street.

More affordable than you think?

Another popular perception of Mac devices is that they come with a large price tag, putting them out of reach for customers such as small businesses, who may be watching every penny they spend in their bid for success.

While it’s true many Apple devices cost more than entry-level Windows devices, the company says that this doesn’t apply for all of its products.

"Affordability is a top priority for the small business owners we work with. Many of these businesses operate with limited cash flow so having access to affordable yet powerful devices like Mac mini is essential for getting started and staying productive without compromising on performance,” Rasa from Apple Covent Garden notes.

Apple is also keen to point out that even if its devices are more expensive than the competition, users will get a lot of use out of them - these are not items to be discarded quickly.

“Mac is known for its durability and reliability, holding its value exceptionally well over time,” says Eren from Apple Regent Street.

“This higher residual value means you can often recoup a significant portion of your investment when you eventually Trade In and upgrade, making Mac a smart financial choice for small businesses.”