Apple Mac sales are soaring as frustrated Windows users seek alternatives

Many PCs can’t run Windows 11 due to missing TPM 2.0 capability

Apple’s unified hardware and software approach appeals to long-time Windows users

The recent Windows 10 end of life in October 2025 has driven a noticeable migration from Microsoft PCs to Apple’s Mac lineup, new reports have claimed.

Figures from Counterpoint Research claim global PC shipments rose by 8.1% in the third quarter of 2025, and Apple’s Mac shipments increased by 14.9% year-on-year.

For users accustomed to reliability, Apple’s platform now feels like a safer long-term investment, as the company’s unified design philosophy, combined with its M-series chips, has blurred the line between consumer laptops and the best mini PC models for home or office use.

Apple benefits from Microsoft’s decision

Many users who once relied on Windows laptops are now turning to macOS instead of upgrading to Windows 11.

This shift is largely due to hardware limitations; some older systems that perform well cannot install Windows 11 because they lack a TPM 2.0 chip.

Rather than invest in new Windows hardware, many users are finding Apple’s integrated hardware-software ecosystem more appealing, even if it means learning a different operating system.

Lenovo remained the top vendor, but Apple’s growth is notable because it shows users are not simply upgrading; they are switching platforms.

Brands like HP and Asus also gained modestly, but Dell’s shipments declined slightly.

Apple’s consistent rise suggests that Microsoft’s decision to retire Windows 10 may have unintentionally strengthened its main competitor.

The timing of Apple’s recent MacBook updates, combined with its reputation for stability, appears to have given macOS an unexpected advantage at a critical moment for PC buyers.

Many professionals who once depended on Windows are adopting MacBook Pro units as their new mobile workstation, citing performance, battery life, and system longevity.

Enterprises are also testing Mac adoption in mixed environments, reflecting a growing willingness to diversify beyond Microsoft’s ecosystem.

The decision to switch from Windows to macOS depends largely on individual workflow needs - as for office users who rely on Microsoft software, transitioning may require adjustments or subscriptions to cloud-based tools.

However, for creative professionals and business users seeking reliability, Apple’s ecosystem offers fewer compatibility issues and smoother updates.

While Windows 11 remains a capable business PC platform, the disruption caused by Windows 10’s retirement has opened the door for many to explore alternatives.

Whether this trend becomes a permanent realignment or a temporary reaction will depend on how well Microsoft regains user trust in its next generation of PCs.

