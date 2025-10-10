Lenovo sold almost 20 million PCs last quarter as businesses scramble to upgrade old devices with Windows 10 EOL deadline looming large
IDC figures show global shipments grew as Windows 10 EoL nears
- Lenovo widens its lead as Windows 10’s end fuels global PC demand
- IDC reports strong growth driven by large-scale enterprise and education hardware refreshes
- Organizations upgrade ageing systems to maintain security and compliance
Lenovo has extended its already sizable lead in the global PC market as businesses rush to replace ageing Windows 10 systems before Microsoft officially ends support for the beloved OS on October 13.
The latest preliminary data from IDC shows global shipments grew 9.4% year over year to reach 75.9 million units in the third quarter of 2025, marking yet another strong period of recovery for the PC industry.
Lenovo shipped 19.4 million units, taking 25.5% of the market and growing 17.3% from last year. HP followed in second with 15 million units for a 19.8% share, while Dell reached 10.1 million at 13.3%.
Japan leading buying
Apple and Asus round out the top five with 6.8 million and 5.9 million shipments respectively.
“While the entire market is continuing on a very strong year, fueled by Windows 11 transition and the need to replace an ageing installed base, the results by regions are telling different stories,” said Jean Philippe Bouchard, research vice-president with IDC’s Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers.
“In particular, the North American market continues to be impacted by the US import tariffs shock and by macroeconomic uncertainties. While existent, the demand for newer PCs ready for Windows 11 is likely to push well into 2026,” he said.
Asia Pacific led the growth with double-digit gains.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
“The demand was driven largely by Japan’s hardware refresh linked to Windows 10 end-of-support and the GIGA education project,” said Maciek Gornicki, senior research manager with IDC.
“Growth outside Japan was more modest - hindered by macroeconomic and political challenges and slow Windows 11 adoption - though there were pockets of opportunity from hardware refreshes of devices purchased during and before the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Much of the new demand IDC is seeing for modern PCs comes from lifecycle management rather than any great enthusiasm for the latest AI-capable devices.
With Windows 10 end-of-life within touching distance, organizations are simply scrambling to ensure their systems are replaced or updated before support expires and security risks increase.
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.
You might also like
- These are the best laptops for programming
- Take a look at our pick of the best laptops available
- US PC shipments fall as firms upgrade ahead of Windows 10 End of Life deadline
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.