Lenovo widens its lead as Windows 10’s end fuels global PC demand

IDC reports strong growth driven by large-scale enterprise and education hardware refreshes

Organizations upgrade ageing systems to maintain security and compliance

Lenovo has extended its already sizable lead in the global PC market as businesses rush to replace ageing Windows 10 systems before Microsoft officially ends support for the beloved OS on October 13.

The latest preliminary data from IDC shows global shipments grew 9.4% year over year to reach 75.9 million units in the third quarter of 2025, marking yet another strong period of recovery for the PC industry.

Lenovo shipped 19.4 million units, taking 25.5% of the market and growing 17.3% from last year. HP followed in second with 15 million units for a 19.8% share, while Dell reached 10.1 million at 13.3%.

Japan leading buying

Apple and Asus round out the top five with 6.8 million and 5.9 million shipments respectively.

“While the entire market is continuing on a very strong year, fueled by Windows 11 transition and the need to replace an ageing installed base, the results by regions are telling different stories,” said Jean Philippe Bouchard, research vice-president with IDC’s Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers.

“In particular, the North American market continues to be impacted by the US import tariffs shock and by macroeconomic uncertainties. While existent, the demand for newer PCs ready for Windows 11 is likely to push well into 2026,” he said.

Asia Pacific led the growth with double-digit gains.

“The demand was driven largely by Japan’s hardware refresh linked to Windows 10 end-of-support and the GIGA education project,” said Maciek Gornicki, senior research manager with IDC.

“Growth outside Japan was more modest - hindered by macroeconomic and political challenges and slow Windows 11 adoption - though there were pockets of opportunity from hardware refreshes of devices purchased during and before the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Much of the new demand IDC is seeing for modern PCs comes from lifecycle management rather than any great enthusiasm for the latest AI-capable devices.

With Windows 10 end-of-life within touching distance, organizations are simply scrambling to ensure their systems are replaced or updated before support expires and security risks increase.

