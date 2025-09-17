US PC shipments fell in Q2 2025 as vendors cleared high inventory

Businesses doubled AI use but face slower adoption as integration challenges appear

Windows 10 deadline spurs upgrades while consumer spending remains under pressure

New figures have claimed US PC shipments reportedly fell in the second quarter of 2025 as the market worked through stock built earlier in the year.

Canalys reported shipments (excluding tablets) at 18.6 million units, which is down 1.4% from a year earlier.

The slowdown was widely expected, and came as vendors cleared inventory they’d accumulated to avoid potential tariff exposure - and although the quarter saw muted demand overall, the commercial sector grew 4%, offsetting a soft consumer segment.

Slow growth ahead

Analysts are now predicting 2025 and 2026 shipments to grow about 3% annually, with the move to Windows 11 continuing to drive upgrades.

Microsoft and its PC partners are further intensifying campaigns ahead of the Windows 10’s end-of-support in October 2025, stressing the importance of moving to systems that can handle new workloads including AI.

“AI adoption in the commercial sector has had strong success in the US,” said Greg Davis, Analyst at Canalys.

“According to the US Census Business Trends and Outlook Survey, business adoption of AI has more than doubled over the last two years and seen a 50% increase in usage this year alone. However, this summer, we have seen that the growth rate has slowed slightly for large businesses as concerns of getting stuck in pilot purgatory grew. As businesses begin to encounter problems with integrating AI into workflows, AI-capable PC vendors must demonstrate the value-add their devices could bring.”

However Davis added many consumers are still hesitant.

“Between persistent inflation and weak job reports in recent months, more consumers are exhibiting cautious spending, and premium electronics are not being prioritized as much as essentials like food and energy expenses. Despite the approaching Windows 10 end-of-support and increasing awareness, consumers in the US are more willing to wait until their PCs need to be replaced due to greatly diminished performance or hardware failures.”

Apple grew fastest among major vendors in Q2, rising 15.5% year on year, while Lenovo rose 5.1%. HP and Dell both saw declines, falling 4.8% and 3.5% respectively. Acer shipments dropped more sharply at 10.5%.

Canalys forecasts commercial shipments to continue to rise in 2026, while consumer demand may fluctuate more sharply depending on the economy.

