Figma boosts its AI editing tools as it combines forces with popular AI platform Weavy

Figma has bought AI content platform Weavy

The new tool will be known as Figma Weave

The aim is to expand image, video, animation, motion design, and VFX creation and editing across the platform

Figma has bought Weavy, the tool that lets users combine all the big names in AI content generation with professional editing tools in one browser-based canvas.

In a press release, Figma explained Weavy’s node-based approach gives users greater control over generative AI outputs which can be “branched, remixed, and refined, combining creative exploration with precision and craft.”

The company says it now plans to expand image, video, animation, motion design, and VFX creation and editing all within the Figma platform.

What is Figma Weave?

Figma has been on a roll in 2025 so far, introducing a raft of design and dev tools including Figma Make and Figma Draw at its Config event. Now, get ready for Figma Weave.

So, apart from the name change, what’s going on here?

The big pull of Weavy is the ability to use powerful AI models like Veo 3, GPT img 1, and Ideogram V3 all in a single platform.

Users choose the model they want to use, depending on the task and desired results. They create different nodes for, say, AI-generated images and video. Then connect those nodes, and edit the output, for example, grading the video or masking an object.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s a balance, then, between the power of AI and human creativity. And without the need to log into different tools and apps. It all happens under one roof.

In a LinkedIn post, Weavy explained its decision to throw its lot in with Figma as they “share the same foundation - a belief in craft, collaboration, and the power of system building.” The post adds that both companies are “chasing tools that amplify human creativity - never replacing it.”

To absolutely no-one’s surprise, it’s a view echoed by Figma, who stated “we’re excited for the new possibilities our collaboration will unlock, as we build a platform where AI enhances creativity and helps our users push the limits of their craft.”

You can check out Figma Weave by clicking here.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.