Team S0UL wins the PUBG Mobile India Series 2019

Team S0UL has won the PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 tournament. The grand finals of the India Series took place in Hyderabad at GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium where team members Mortal, Viper, Ronak and Owais won Rs 30,00,000.

The India Series 2019 received over 575,000 registrations where more than 400,000 rounds were held during the entirety of the tournament. It was divided across three online qualifier playoffs and an in-game qualifier out of which the best 20 squads went against each other in one last battle for the ultimate chicken dinner!

The English commentary was carried out by Humanist, Ilustrado, and Asurai while TheRawknee, Paritosh Plays, and K18 Gaming presided over the Hindi commentary. The Grand Finale was hosted by comedian Abish Mathew.

Runner-up, second runner-up and special prizes

In addition to the cash prize of Rs 30,00,000, Team S0UL also won an Oppo F11 Pro each. God’s Reign was the runner up and took home Rs 10,00,000 along with an Oppo F11 Pro. Team Funky Monkey was placed third and was awarded Rs 5,00,000 cash prize.

Along with these major prizes, the tournament also awarded teams and players based on their individual performance. Here again, Team S0UL was given The Exterminator award for being the team with the maximum kills. Team Maximus Alpha was awarded the title of The Healers, for being the team with maximum revives.

ItsKK from Team God’s Reign eliminated the most number of players in a single round and was rewarded with the title of The Lone Ranger. ItsKK was also awarded as the MVP of the India Series 2019. Ronak from Team S0UL was able to survive the battlefield for the longest time which earned him the title of The Rampage Freak. Lastly, The Redeemer award was bagged by Max Satan from Team Maximus Alpha for being the player with the most health restored.

“Our congratulations to team S0UL for winning the India Series 2019 with a mix of intelligent squad play, clever zone movement and ability to pick up a high number of kills. With India Series 2019, we delivered a world-class tournament partnering with Indian esports companies, which we are sure, will cultivate the industry with many more to come,” said Aneesh Aravind, General Manager, Tencent Games India.