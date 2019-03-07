PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 Grand Finale to be held on March 10 in Hyderabad

With a prize pool of 1 crore INR, PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 began earlier this year. Registered players had to participate in the in-game qualifier round followed by the online playoffs. Out of 575,000 registrations for the India Series, Tencent Games has just announced the final phase of the tournament. The Grand Finale of PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 will be held on March 10 at GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

During the first round of the PUBG Mobile India Series 2019, teams had to play 15 rounds and the analyzing their gameplay, Tencent chose over 2,000 squads for the online playoffs out of which 20 made it to the final round.

From the prize pool of 1 crore INR, the squad to win the championship will walk away with Rs 30,00,000, the team to come second with Rs 10,00,000 and Rs 5,00,000 for the third place.

“With India Series 2019, we set out with the objective of making esports accessible to all segments of the PUBG MOBILE fanbase by keeping it open-to-all. After launching India Series in January, we received a massive 575,000 registrations who played 400,000 games across 4 rounds, out of which the top 80 have made it to the finals. The sheer dedication, skill and temperament of these players are commendable as they make the transition from being gamers to esports athletes. As such, we expect an extremely high level of competition on March 10th,” said Aneesh Aravind, General Manager, Tencent Games India.

The 20 squads which have qualified for the Grand Finals are S0UL, The Punishers, Gods Reign, Oxygen Alpha, Team INF, Maximus Alpha, Team FireFrost, SQUAD99, Team 2EZ4, IMT Immortals, NSD_, Funky Monkey, ARROW, No Mercy, The Dreamers, BSUD, BackFromSeverny, SL4Y, The Beast Squad and RIP Official.

Players who display advanced gameplay tactics will be awarded individually with a cash prize of Rs 50,000 in addition to titles. There’s an MVP Award for the player with the maximum points. The team with the most kills will be given the title of The Exterminators, while The Healers will be awarded to the team with the maximum amount of health restored. The player who survives the battlefield for the maximum time will be awarded The Lone Ranger award and the player with the most kills in a single round will be given the title of The Rampage Freak.

PUBG Mobile India Series Grand Finale starts on March 10 at 1 PM.