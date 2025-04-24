I asked AI to predict the NFL Draft 2025, here’s what ChatGPT, Gemini, and Manus think is going to happen

The NFL Draft is one of the biggest nights of the year for football fans and teams alike, as commissioners prepare to improve their squads for the 2025 season.

I’m a huge NFL fan, and have been ever since I lived in the US in my early 20s. That said, I’ve never really paid much attention to the NFL Draft, despite its importance.



This year, I’ve decided to educate myself on the top prospects beyond my favorite team, the Philadelphia Eagles, and I’ve turned to AI to try and help me understand where and when each college footballer will be selected.

I previously attempted to predict the March Madness bracket using ChatGPT, and you guessed it, ChatGPT failed despite getting the final four correct. This time, I’ve decided to pit ChatGPT Deep Research against some competition in the form of Gemini Deep Research and Manus AI.

So without further ado, here’s what AI predicts will happen in the 2025 NFL Draft.

What's the NFL Draft? And how does it work?

(Image credit: Richard Schultz/NFLPhotoLibrary)

If you're a fan of the NFL, you're more than likely up to speed on how the NFL Draft works. However, you might just be interested in AI and want to know how accurately AI research tools can compile reports for upcoming events.

If you fall into that second category, here are the basics. The NFL Draft consists of seven rounds, each containing 32 picks. That's 257 total selections.

For this experiment, I've asked ChatGPT, Gemini, and Manus to predict the first round, which consists of the 32 best players from this year's draft pool.

During the NFL Draft, there are often trades between teams that can impact the draft order. Teams will each focus on different positions, so if one moves up via trade, they may select a different player to the team that would've initially had that draft pick.

For fairness, AI can't determine which teams will trade during the first round, so I'll take that into account when I compare the predictions with the real-life results in a few days.

What does AI think?

My prompt was simple: "Can you predict the first round of the NFL Draft 2025, which takes place on April 24, 2025?"

Gemini and Manus began compiling their research almost instantly, while ChatGPT required further information, such as which particular analysts to prioritize and how I wanted the breakdown of its choices to look.

I decided to give ChatGPT as much freedom as possible, so it was as fair a comparison as possible with the other AI research models.

All three returned with in-depth analysis, highlighting each of the first 32 picks and why each team is likely to select each player.

While ChatGPT and Gemini were able to make selections purely from this year's draft class, Manus somehow managed to get mixed up and add players from last year's draft who currently play in the NFL to its selection process.

The predictions

In the list below you'll find AI's predictions of the NFL Draft 2025. While you'll notice some trends like all three models selecting Cam Ward as the overall number 1 pick, there's quite a lot of variety between all three predictions.

10 of Manus' 32 selections already play in the NFL, rendering the predictions incorrect from the get-go.

Interestingly, Shedeur Sanders, one of the biggest names of this year's draft can be found as high up as 3rd overall in ChatGPT's predictions and as low down as 21st in Gemini's. This will be one of the picks worth watching, as based on where he's selected it could impact how accurate the final results are.

Swipe to scroll horizontally AI NFL Draft 2025 predictions Draft Pick Team ChatGPT Gemini Manus 1 Tennessee Titans Cam Ward, QB Cam Ward, QB Cam Ward, QB 2 Cleveland Browns Travis Hunter, WR/CB Travis Hunter, WR/CB Travis Hunter, WR/CB 3 New York Giants Shedeur Sanders, QB Abdul Carter, Edge Abdul Carter, Edge 4 New England Patriots Will Campbell, OT Will Campbell, OT Will Campbell, OT 5 Jacksonville Jaguars Abdul Carter, Edge Ashton Jeanty, RB Ashton Jeanty, RB 6 Las Vegas Raiders Armand Membou, OT Armand Membou, OT Kelvin Banks Jr., OT 7 New York Jets Mason Graham, DT Kelvin Banks Jr., OT Armand Membou, OT 8 Carolina Panthers Jalon Walker, Edge Mason Graham, DT Mason Graham, DT 9 New Orleans Saints Mykel Williams, Edge Mykel Williams, Edge Mykel Williams, Edge 10 Chicago Bears Tyler Warren, TE Tyler Warren, TE Tyler Warren, TE 11 San Francisco 49ers Kelvin Banks, OL Walter Nolen, DT Tetairoa McMillan, WR 12 Dallas Cowboys Tetairoa McMillan, WR Tetairoa McMillan, WR Jalon Walker, Edge 13 Miami Dolphins Malaki Starks, S Jahdae Barron, CB Taliese Fuaga, OT 14 Indianapolis Colts Colston Loveland, TE Colston Loveland, TE Colston Loveland, TE 15 Atlanta Falcons Shemar Stewart, DE James Pearce Jr., Edge Chop Robinson, Edge 16 Arizona Cardinals Will Johnson, CB Will Johnson, CB Jer'Zhan Newton, DT 17 Cincinnati Bengals Josh Conerly Jr., OT Derrick Harmon, DT Emeka Egbuka, WR 18 Seattle Seahawks Grey Zabel, OL Nick Emmanwori, S JT Tuimoloau, Edge 19 Tampas Bay Buccaneers Jihaad Campbell, LB Jihaad Campbell, LB Malachi Moore, S 20 Denver Broncos Omarion Hampton, RB Omarion Hampton, RB Shedeur Sanders, QB 21 Pittsburgh Steelers Derrick Harmon, DT Shedeur Sanders, QB Carson Beck, QB 22 Los Angeles Chargers Kenneth Grant, DT Matthew Golden, WR Luther Burden III, WR 23 Green Bay Packers Matthew Golden, WR Shemar Stewart, DE Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB 24 Minnesota Vikings Nick Emmanwori, S Malaki Starks, S Jonah Elliss, Edge 25 Houston Texans Emeka Egbuka, WR Tyler Booker, G Kingsley Suamataia, OT 26 Los Angeles Rams Maxwell Hairston, CB Mason Taylor, TE Junior Colson, LB 27 Baltimore Ravens Shavon Revel, CB Josh Simmons, OT Cooper DeJean, CB 28 Detroit Lions Tyler Booker, G Grey Zabel, IOL Walter Nolen, DT 29 Washington Commanders Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE Kamari Lassiter, CB 30 Buffalo Bills Trey Amos, CB Maxwell Hairston, CB Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE 31 Kansas City Chiefs Josh Simmons, OT Josh Conerly Jr., OT Xavier Worthy, WR 32 Philadelphia Eagles Mike Green, DE Luther Burden III, WR James Pearce Jr., Edge Row 32 - Cell 0 Row 32 - Cell 1 Row 32 - Cell 2 Row 32 - Cell 3 Row 32 - Cell 4

I'll be updating this article following the 2025 NFL Draft and comparing the results between all three AI models. With so much variability, can AI research tools come close? Stay tuned to TechRadar to find out.