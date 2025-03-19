ChatGPT helped me pick my March Madness bracket - I doubt I’ll win, but if I do I owe AI a chunk of that $1 million cash prize

Features
By published

All the gear, no idea

March Madness
Image credit: Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images (Image credit: Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

March Madness is about to get underway and like millions of Americans, I’m going to be trying my hand at being the first ever person to perfectly predict the college basketball tournament bracket. The only difference? I have no idea about college basketball, so ChatGPT is going to have to do the work for me.

I know, I know, you’re probably thinking why should you even bother reading this article about basketball written by someone who barely even knows the difference between an airball and an alley-oop?

Well, I may not know much about basketball, but AI has access to all the expert information available online, and if any program was going to help me stand a chance at perfectly predicting 63 matches, ChatGPT would be my pick.

You see, AI offers access to endless information at the press of a button, and innovations such as Deep Research with agentic AI that can go off and do the work for you, make it a very valuable tool. There’s even a chance you could compete with the most knowledgeable basketball fanatic in your work’s sweepstakes without knowing the difference between Duke and Texas A&M (I don’t mean to offend, I promise).

So here’s how I used ChatGPT to create my March Madness 2025 bracket, to give me a chance at winning $1 million.

Deep Research’s got you covered

ChatGPT Deep Research March Madness

(Image credit: Future / OpenAI)

To get started with my attempt to predict March Madness, I decided to ask ChatGPT Deep Research to conduct a full analysis of the past five tournaments, dating back to 2020. After the AI agent went off and did its thing for about 10 minutes, I had a full report at my disposal highlighting the highs and lows of every team and how they have performed in recent history.

While I don’t know much about basketball, I’m a massive soccer fan, so I know that previous results only give you a small piece of the puzzle. That said, there was plenty of information in the report that would’ve been very beneficial in helping someone with prior knowledge make an educated prediction. For example, I quite liked how ChatGPT was able to highlight the best-performing teams from the last five years as well as highlight potential trends for the coming tournament.

One such trend was the concept of underdogs and Cinderella stories. Now, if you watch March Madness regularly this comes as no surprise. After all, it’s because of random upsets that no one has ever perfectly predicted every single game. However, ChatGPT found information related to potential underdogs that could go far, taking up one of the spots in the Final Four, despite being lower than the 8th seed.

I noted down the teams mentioned by Deep Research and kept them in my mind for the following task which was to ask the AI agent to completely predict March Madness, as well as highlight and explain its decisions for choosing each underdog winner.

ChatGPT Deep Research March Madness

(Image credit: Future / OpenAI)

A clearer picture

Deep Research completely predicted the 2025 bracket, but using the AI’s results without combining the research I did prior felt like a surefire way to lose my chance at the big bucks. So instead, I combined ChatGPT’s predictions with the analysis it had previously conducted and then used intuition to make the final prediction.

ChatGPT Deep Research March Madness

(Image credit: Future / OpenAI)

I’m not going to lie, I have very little belief in my final bracket, but, then again I know that large sporting tournaments are almost impossible to predict, so maybe ChatGPT’s analytic brain mixed with my erratic selection process could pay dividends.

So without further ado, here’s my 2025 March Madness bracket compiled by ChatGPT Deep Research:

Image 1 of 2
NCAA March Madness bracket
(Image credit: Future / NCAA)

While I don’t think my Final Four prediction is that unrealistic, I’d be shocked to see all of the best teams make it to the end of the competition. How do you think I’ve faired? How does my AI prediction compare to your own March Madness bracket? Let me know in the comments below.

As for whether or not I’d recommend using ChatGPT to predict a basketball tournament? Well, as a huge sports fan and someone who’s incredibly knowledgeable when it comes to soccer, I think Deep Research would be an excellent tool to help compile my own predictions for a March Madness soccer equivalent.

I think if I had an ounce of college basketball knowledge, I’d be able to fine-tune ChatGPT’s research and make an educated prediction that could, in theory, win an office sweepstake, or dare I say it, national competitions like ESPN’s Tournament Challenge. So if you know about basketball, and are struggling to finalize your March Madness predictions, turn to ChatGPT Deep Research and use its extensive knowledge to help finalize your picks.

While I don’t think I stand a chance, ChatGPT might.

You might also like

TOPICS
John-Anthony Disotto
John-Anthony Disotto
Senior Writer AI

John-Anthony Disotto is TechRadar's Senior Writer, AI, bringing you the latest news on, and comprehensive coverage of, tech's biggest buzzword. An expert on all things Apple, he was previously iMore's How To Editor, and has a monthly column in MacFormat. He's based in Edinburgh, Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar. John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade, and is an award-winning journalist with years of experience in editorial.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Super Mario Odyssey
ChatGPT is the ultimate gaming tool - here's 4 ways you can use AI to help with your next playthrough
EDMONTON, CANADA - FEBRUARY 10: A woman uses a cell phone displaying the Open AI logo, with the same logo visible on a computer screen in the background, on February 10, 2025, in Edmonton, Canada
How to use ChatGPT to prepare for a job interview
Game Night
I hosted a games night with the help from AI and here’s how you can too
ChatGPT/DeepSeek
I discovered a surprising difference between DeepSeek and ChatGPT search capabilities
Deep Resarch
I test AI agents for a living and these are the 5 reasons you should let tools like ChatGPT Deep Research get things done for you
AI New Year
5 ways you can use ChatGPT to power your New Year’s Resolutions
Latest in Artificial Intelligence
March Madness
ChatGPT helped me pick my March Madness bracket - I doubt I’ll win, but if I do I owe AI a chunk of that $1 million cash prize
Nvidia GTC 2025
Nvidia, Google, and Disney's AI-powered Star Wars robot is absolutely the droid I've been looking for
Google HEalth AI checkup updates
Google reveals 6 ways it's using AI to improve health care, from crowdsourced advice to personalized cancer treatments
A silhouette of a woman holding a smartphone with the Google Gemini logo in the background
Gemini Gems are now free - here are 4 ways you can use custom AI experts to help cope with the stresses of your busy life
Perplexity Squid Game Ad
Perplexity AI drops new Squid Game-inspired ad that pokes fun at Google starring Lee Jung-jae
Audio Overview in Gemini
Get ready for Audio Overview in Google Gemini, I’ve used it in Notebook LM and it's a complete game changer
Latest in Features
Gamecube Controller
If Nintendo Switch 2 is getting GameCube support, here are the seven games I most want to see
March Madness
ChatGPT helped me pick my March Madness bracket - I doubt I’ll win, but if I do I owe AI a chunk of that $1 million cash prize
Lalisa Manobal dressed in a traditional Thai dress
The White Lotus season 3 episode 5 proves that Mike White’s theme for the series is only just starting to unravel
Neon blue email symbols on a black background
Why am I suddenly getting so many spam emails?
Eddie Miller (Stephen Graham) looks as his anxious son Jamie (Owen Cooper) in a prison cell.
Netflix's #1 show Adolescence is one of the best crime dramas I've seen – here are 3 more with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes
A silhouette of a woman holding a smartphone with the Google Gemini logo in the background
Gemini Gems are now free - here are 4 ways you can use custom AI experts to help cope with the stresses of your busy life
More about artificial intelligence
PlayAI

What is PlayAI: Everything we know about this text-to-speech, voice-cloning platform
Jupitrr

What is Jupitrr AI: Everything we know about this social media-friendly video B-roll generator
LG C5 listing image with deer in snow on screen

I reviewed the LG C5 OLED TV for over a week, and it's one of the best TVs of the year – but with one big reason not to buy it yet
See more latest
Most Popular
Lalisa Manobal dressed in a traditional Thai dress
The White Lotus season 3 episode 5 proves that Mike White’s theme for the series is only just starting to unravel
PlayAI
What is PlayAI: Everything we know about this text-to-speech, voice-cloning platform
Gamecube Controller
If Nintendo Switch 2 is getting GameCube support, here are the seven games I most want to see
Jupitrr
What is Jupitrr AI: Everything we know about this social media-friendly video B-roll generator
Meta AI on a smartphone
What is Meta AI: everything you need to know about the social network’s AI assistant
Adobe Photoshop AI tools in action
What is Adobe Photoshop: Everything we know about the image editor’s AI tools
Eddie Miller (Stephen Graham) looks as his anxious son Jamie (Owen Cooper) in a prison cell.
Netflix's #1 show Adolescence is one of the best crime dramas I've seen – here are 3 more with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes
Neon blue email symbols on a black background
Why am I suddenly getting so many spam emails?
OpenAI Sora
What is Sora? Everything we know about OpenAI's AI video generator
Looka
What is Looka? Everything we know about the AI logo and brand building tool