Watching March Madness on Sling TV: all you need to know

March Madness is is one of the most anticipated events of the sporting calendar and millions across the US will be looking to get a reliable March Madness live stream this month.

For bargain hunters, Sling TV will be a very appealing option indeed, offering a cheap and effective way to stream most games without the hassle of a traditional cable plan. And, what's more, it's currently offering a three-day free trial for new subscribers.

While we can't tell you who to plump for in your bracket, what we can do is share the cheapest way to watch every game of the tourney. Here, we'll explain how to get March Madness on Sling TV, what it'll cost you, how to watch if you're abroad, and even a clever workaround that'll get you every game of March Madness for less than any rival streamer.

Is March Madness on Sling TV?

As usual, this year's March Madness will be broadcast across four channels – CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV.

Sling TV has two different plans, Orange and Blue, but for March Madness you'll only need to sign up to Sling TV Blue which carries TNT, TBS, and TruTV. That means that Sling TV will be broadcasting 49 of the 67 games – including the semis and the national championship game – only missing out on those broadcast on CBS.

Don't despair, though – to get access to the games shown on CBS, all you need to do is sign up for Paramount Plus, which costs just $9.99 a month and also includes a free trial. We'll get into the details of the pricing below, but suffice to say this combo is still far cheaper than any other alternative that carries all the networks in one package.

How much is it to get March Madness on Sling TV?

Sling TV's most appealing feature is its pricing, pure and simple. Compared to rivals such as FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, or YouTube TV, it's an absolute bargain.

Both its Orange and Blue plans cost a flat $35 a month each, and thanks to the fact that Sling TV Blue offers all the basketball-relevant networks on Sling's roster, it's the only one you need. If you want full access to every channel Sling offers, you'll get a discount which brings the overall price to $50 a month for Orange and Blue – but that's not necessary in order to watch the college basketball.

However, if you only want to watch one of your alma mater's games, or perhaps just the final, it's well worth taking advantage of Sling's three-day free trial, which is offered with all of its plans. Cancel within those three days and you won't be charged a cent.

Of course, those that want every single game will require CBS local channels, too. The cheapest way to get access to the network (and therefore every March Madness game not available on Sling) is to sign up to Paramount Plus for $9.99 a month, plus a free trial.

At an all-in price of $44.99, this combo works out a hefty $20 cheaper than the closest competitor. It might not be absolutely ideal, but the very minor inconvenience is well worth the saving in our books.

What territories is Sling TV showing March Madness?

Unlike some other high-profile sporting events (Super Bowl, we're looking at you!), no networks broadcasting March Madness are restricted to 'selected markets', and no games are subject to blackouts.

So, as long as you're in the US, you'll be able to catch every second of March Madness as it happens.

What devices are compatible with Sling TV?

Sling TV has great compatibility with a whole load of devices, which means that whatever you're using and wherever you are, you should be able to get a stream.

For Windows PC or Mac users, all you need to do is log in on the Sling TV website and get streaming from your browser. If you're using Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android, iOS, TiVo, Xfinity or just about any other device, you'll be able to download a dedicated app.

For a full list, head through to Sling's page on supported devices, but whatever you're using, you shouldn't have much of an issue tuning in.

Where else can I see March Madness?

As outlined above, to watch every game of March Madness you'll need access to CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV – a combination that relatively few streaming services offer.

YouTube TV is one of those, and does offer a wider range of channels overall than Sling, but at $64.99 a month it's considerably more costly. Hulu with Live TV also runs the gamut of networks, but at $69.99 it's even pricier.

Surprisingly, sports-focused FuboTV doesn't offer TNT, TBS, or TruTV. So, while it's a great option for most sporting events, it's a no-go for anyone wanting to watch a wide variety of March Madness games.

How to watch March Madness on Sling TV when abroad

If you've ended up taking a well-earned spring vacation and will be outside of the US for March Madness, you may find it difficult to watch any of the games at all – even if you're a paying subscriber to a streaming service that offers the requisite networks.

There's an easy solution though – just change your location with a VPN.

A VPN re-routes your internet connection through servers in a country of your choice, making it seem to websites that you're physically located there. This allows you to watch content usually restricted to other regions of the globe, all alongside the added bonus of totally encrypting your traffic and protecting you from cybersnoopers.

Use a VPN to live stream March Madness from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. If you don't like the service, ExpressVPN will issue a full refund within 30 days.