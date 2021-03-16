March Madness TV deals at Walmart: 4K TVs from LG, Samsung, and more

March Madness TV sales have arrived at Walmart just days before the big tournament officially begins. You can find incredible deals on a wide range of TVs from top brands like Samsung, LG, Vizio, and more.



One of our favorite March Madness TV deals is this Sceptre 75-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $648 (was $1,799.99). That's a massive $1,152 discount and an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV.

Sceptre 75-inch 4K UHD TV: $1,799.99 $648 at Walmart

Save $1,152 - You can score a massive $1,000+ discount on this Sceptre 75-inch 4K TV at Walmart's March Madness sale. The big-screen set features 4K Ultra High-Definition for a premium viewing experience and comes with four HDMI ports so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

This 75-inch set delivers bold, bright colors and sharp contrasts thanks to the 4K HD resolution, which produces four times the number of pixels as a Full HD display. And while this big-screen TV lacks smart capabilities, it does includes four HDMI ports that allow you to connect up to four devices at once, so you can stream, browse, and listen to all of your favorite multimedia. You're also getting a USB port so you can conveniently listen to music and view digital pictures from your TV.



See more of the best March Madness TV deals from Walmart below and keep in mind these are limited-time offers, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $328 $298 at Walmart

Save $30 - If you're looking for a smaller set, Walmart has the Vizio V-Series 50-inch TV on sale for just $298. You're getting 4K Ultra HD resolution and full array backlighting for a bright, bold picture and a seamless streaming experience thanks to Vizio's SmartCast platform that includes Apple AirPlay2 and Chromecast built-in.

LG 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $599.95 $399.99 at Walmart

Save $200 - Get the 2020 LG 50-inch 4K TV on sale for $399.99 at Walmart. The feature-packed smart TV comes with ThinQ AI technology and the Google Assistant so you can use your TV as your smart home hub.

onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV: $448.00 at Walmart

This 70-inch is just the perfect centerpiece if you're building a home theater to impress the guests. It's not only massive, best for immersive viewings of your favorite movies and shows, but it boasts 4K resolution and 60Hz refresh rate for that impeccable, super sharp, and smooth image quality.

VIZIO 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $758 $648 at Walmart

Save $110 - Right now, you can get this 70-inch 4K TV on sale for just $648 at Walmart. This cheap TV deal features smart capabilities and delivers bright, bold colors with sharp contrasts thanks to the Dolby Vision HDR and 4K HD resolution.

Hisense 75-inch 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV: $998 $698 at Walmart

Save $300 - Walmart has this massive 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $698. A fantastic price, this Hisense set has the Roku experience built in so you can seamlessly stream content and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

LG 65-inch 4K UHD NanoCell Smart TV: $999.99 $849 at Walmart

Save $50 - Walmart has this LG 65-inch 4K TV marked down to $849 this week. This March Madness TV deal features a stunning 65-inch NanoCell display for life-like images with bold bright colors and sharp contrasts.

