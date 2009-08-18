Windows 7 to support Dolby Digital Plus

Dolby - one of the most recognisable brands in audio

Dolby Digital Plus will be supported by Windows 7 – it has been announced – offering high-quality multichannel audio.

Dolby Digital Plus is described as a "complete audio system that spans the whole gamut of sources – from internet content to HDTV and optical discs; providing 7.1 channels and bitstream".

The audio codec maintains the quality of Dolby Digital at a lower data rate – and is compatible with 'all current' Dolby Digital AV receivers.

'Makes sense'



"As Windows 7 amplifies the entertainment experience on the PC, it makes sense that Dolby Digital Plus is selected as the audio format for delivering high-quality surround sound," said Ramzi Haidamus, Executive Vice President Sales and Marketing, Dolby Laboratories.

"With Blu-ray Disc, DTV broadcasts, and rich multimedia delivered through the Internet, Dolby Digital Plus ensures that people will hear outstanding audio on any device."

Audio quality

Microsoft's Vice President of Windows Product Management, Mike Nash stated that consumers are increasingly focused on audio quality.

"We are delighted to be working with Dolby Laboratories, the leaders in high-quality audio and surround sound, to provide Dolby Digital Plus to our mutual customers," said Nash.

"Built into Windows 7 Home Premium, Windows 7 Professional, Windows 7 Enterprise, and Windows 7 Ultimate, Dolby creates a richer entertainment environment at home or on the go."