Samsung launches Neo QLED TVs in India with special offers

Samsung has launched its new premium line-up of Neo QLED TVs in India. The new range boasts of very narrow bezel. Samsung is offering the new line-up in multiple size options and two resolution options, and will come with the Samsung TV Plus service that was launched in India recently.

Samsung is introducing its new display technology, Neo QLED TV, to its flagship 8K and 4K TV models.

The Neo QLED TV features Quantum Mini LEDs that are precisely controlled by Quantum Matrix Technology and Neo Quantum Processor, a powerful picture processor optimized for Neo QLED TV. These Mini LEDs are 40 times smaller than regular LEDs, which allows the device to display fine light and contrast levels.

Samsung Neo QLED TV price and availability

The Neo Quantum Processor can optimize picture quality to 4K and 8K picture output regardless of the input quality.

The 2021 Neo QLED TV line-up has been designed with gaming in mind with its Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ feature for an immersive ultra-wide gaming experience. This gives gamers the option to play PC and console games with a Super Ultra-Wide Game View and Game Bar.

Samsung’s new range of Neo QLED 8K TVs will be available in two models – QN800A 75-inch and 65-inch and QN900A 85-inch.

The 2021 Neo QLED 4K TV line-up would also be available in two models – QN85A in 75-inch, 65-inch and 55-inch and QN90A in 85-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch and 50-inch.

Neo QLED TV range will be priced from Rs 99,990 onwards and will be available at all Samsung retail stores, leading consumer electronics stores, and across online platforms, including Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop.

Those pre-booking select Neo QLED TVs can avail offers such as complimentary Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE, cashback of up to Rs 20,000 and EMIs starting at Rs 1,990 from April 15-18, 2021 exclusively on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop.

From April 19-30, 2021, the same pre-book offers will also be available on Flipkart, Amazon and at all leading consumer electronics stores.

