Samsung India sets up Innovation Lab at Delhi Technological University

Innovation labs from tech majors seem to be a big thing. Oppo had one recently. Microsoft had one too, and called it engineering hub.

And now, Samsung India has inaugurated a Samsung Innovation Lab at Delhi Technological University (DTU) under the Samsung Innovation Campus initiative.

The company said it is "strengthening its commitment towards the Government’s Skill India initiative as part of its latest vision #PoweringDigitalIndia."

With this, Samsung has eight technical labs across the country as part of its Samsung Innovation Campus initiative, which was earlier called Samsung Digital Academy.

The other innovation labs are at IIT-Delhi, IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Hyderabad, IIT-Kharagpur, IIT-Roorkee and IIT-Guwahati and IIT-Jodhpur.

What the students will learn at Samsung lab?

“We are very excited about the new lab at DTU, where our engineers will teach students about cutting edge technology and also help student work on disruptive innovation. We are sure this will empower students for future employment,” Kyungyun Roo, Managing Director, Samsung R&D Institute, Noida said in a press statement.

As part of the lab, engineers at Samsung R&D Institute, Noida (SRI-N) will work with students and faculty at DTU on collaborative research projects on smartphone domains.

The students and faculty at DTU will get proficient in areas such as Application Framework, Multimedia, Health and Security. Projects will focus on Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Computer Vision.

So far, over 200 students have worked with SRI-N engineers on research projects and have received training, Samsung said.

Further, these labs have trained over 1,000 students.

Samsung certificates for students

“The new lab at DTU, which is part of Samsung Innovation Campus initiative, will help students leverage the growing opportunities in digital technologies while energizing their talent towards the Samsung philosophy of Powering Digital India,” Partha Ghosh, Vice President, Corporate Citizenship, Samsung India, said.

Collaborative research projects will be open to B.Tech, M.Tech and Ph.D students at DTU, who will receive certificates for their contribution at the end of each project.

Also, Samsung engineers and students will also get a chance to work on several innovative sustainable research projects to solve real-life problems that can benefit society.