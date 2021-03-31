Samsung TV Plus now in India - Here's all details of this free streaming service

Samsung TV Plus, a service which offers users of Samsung Smart televisions free TV content, with ad-supported select live channels and on-demand videos, was today launched in India.

It is a free service with no additional device such as a set top box. Basically it means you can get right to watching on-demand programming without having to pay for OTT subscription right after coughing up for a new TV.

Anyone with a Samsung Smart TV (2017 model onwards) and an internet connection can access this service.

Samsung said that TV Plus will also be available on most Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablet devices with O OS or higher software version. The TV Plus app can be downloaded from both, Samsung Galaxy Store and Google Play Store.

27 channels on Samsung TV Plus in India as of now

TV Plus will give Samsung Smart TV users access to content across genres without any subscription. Users will be able to access 27 global and local channels.

“We noticed that consumers now immensely value great media content, reason why we chose to introduce Samsung TV Plus in India. Over the next few months, we expect to scale TV Plus to add more channels and content,” Reshma Prasad Virmani, Director, Services, Samsung India, said.

India joins the USA, Canada, Korea, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Australia, Brazil and Mexico as markets where the Samsung TV Plus service is now available.

Samsung is India’s No. 1 brand of televisions for over a decade and offers a range of Smart TVs, ranging from Rs 18,900 to Rs 15,79,900.