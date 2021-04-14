Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 75 to launch on April 23 in India

The Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 75 (globally called the Mi TV Q1) is coming to India next week and will be the company’s most premium offering in the smart TV space by a mile.

On April 23, along with the flagship Mi 11 series of smartphones, Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mi QLED TV 75 will also be unveiled in India. It will join the Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K (55-inch) in the company’s premium TV roster.

In other countries, the Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 75 is priced at EUR 1,299, which converts to about Rs 1,17,00. It’s unclear if this model will be manufactured locally or imported, so the Mi QLED TV 75 price in India could vary significantly due to import duties.

It’s uncertain if the Indian variant will have any hardware changes. Globally, the Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 75 has a 75-inch Quantum Dot display with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. More importantly, the 4K UHD panel has a refresh rate of 120Hz – making it a great option for gamers with an Xbox Series X or PS5. There’s also support for MEMC to upscale regular content to higher frame rates.

The Mi QLED TV 75 has multiple HDMI 2.1 ports with Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). On the audio front, it comes with an array of six speakers for output of 30W. With support for Dolby Audio and DTS-HD, it should provide a proper surround sound experience without a soundbar.

There are slim bezels on all sides with 178-degree viewing angles, making it great for multiple viewers at once. It’s not just about the hardware though, as the Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 75 will run on the latest PatchWall over Android TV OS. Along with the Google Play store, it will natively support content apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar and other regional OTT platforms.