Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 confirmed to land on August 10 – likely alongside other devices

Recently we heard a rumor that Samsung would announce its next wave of devices on August 10, and now we know that rumor was right, as the company has just confirmed that the next Samsung Unpacked event will happen then.

The company has shared a teaser video which – as well as including the date – also very clearly shows a foldable phone that looks a lot like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, so this is almost certainly the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

As if that wasn’t clear enough, the video also includes the text “unfold your world,” while in an accompanying Twitter post (opens in new tab), Samsung wrote “Watch something greater than before unfold.” So we’re certain that at least one foldable will land on August 10, and almost certain that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 specifically will.

Aug 10.2022 > TodayWatch something greater than before unfold at https://t.co/D6nxwskXj1. #SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/xopUxDhpRZJuly 19, 2022 See more

But that phone probably won’t be alone, as it’s heavily rumored that we’ll also see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on that date.

Speaking of which, we’ve also now seen what appear to be a leaked press render of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, shared by PriceBaba (opens in new tab). The site claims to have obtained this from industry sources, and the phone in the image looks very similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

We’d take this picture with a pinch of salt, especially because the camera design doesn’t quite line up with an earlier image shared by MySmartPrice (opens in new tab). Still, leaks suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will look remarkably similar to its predecessor, so this render probably isn’t too far off the mark even if it’s not completely accurate.

With the phone almost certainly being unveiled on August 10, we should find out the truth soon.

(Image credit: PriceBaba)

Analysis: an August 10 announcement, but when will they go on sale?

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will probably all be unveiled on August 10, they’re unlikely to ship on that day.

We don’t know for sure when they will ship, but Jon Prosser – a leaker with a mixed but respectable track record - previously pointed to August 26, at least for the phones. That’s especially notable because they correctly leaked the August 10 announcement date – a date which they say is also when pre-orders will open.

You don’t have to wait even until then to register your interest though, as three mystery Galaxy devices, including a smartphone, a smartwatch, and earbuds, are available for reservation now in the US, and if you do so you unlock a credit of up to $200 to use on your pre-order. So you can make what's likely to be one of the best Samsung phones a little more affordable.