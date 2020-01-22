Ryzen 7 4800H benchmark leak shows AMD's laptop CPU beating a 9th-Gen Intel champ

The AMD Ryzen 7 4800H is going to be the top-of-the-line laptop chip from AMD when it launches with the rest of the Ryzen 4000 series of mobile processors this year. And, now we're starting to see some leaks that suggest just how fast it will be.

AMD had suggested at its CES 2020 keynote that its next-gen processors would offer desktop-level performance, but that's become a lot more apparent after a leaked benchmark shared by leaker @TUM_APISAK showed the Ryzen 7 4800H holding its own against Ryzen and Intel desktop CPUs alike.

Time Spy Cpu ScoreR7 4800H - 8350R7 3700X - 10180R7 2700X - 8600R5 3600 - 7300R5 3600 - 7150i7-9700K - 8200For Comparison ⬇️https://t.co/jVRtu4UCNkJanuary 22, 2020

The benchmark in question shows the Ryzen 7 4700H earning 8,350 points in the 3DMark Time Spy physics score, which measures exclusively CPU performance. That score doesn't quite keep up with AMD's other higher-tier desktop processors like the Ryzen 7 3700X, which scored a dazzling 10,180.

However, this leaked benchmark suggests that it will topple high-end Intel desktop chips like the Intel Core i7-9700K. Team Blue's chip only manages to grab 8,200 points in the benchmark. It's not far behind the 4800H, but it is still behind.

The fact that the Ryzen 7 4800H is beating the Intel chip isn't as big (especially given the narrow margin) as the fact that it's competing at all. Remember that this is a mobile processor with greater thermal power constraints than a desktop chip like the Core i7-9700K.

Plenty left unknown

This isn't the first time we've seen benchmark leaks showing new Ryzen mobile processors bringing impressive levels of performance. Previously we'd also seen the "U" variant of AMD's upcoming chip, which is a lower-power model.

Of course, we have to take this leak with some grains of salt, given the chip hasn't quite made its way to market. We'll just have to wait and see what the Ryzen 7 4800H is capable of when it makes its way into laptops in the next few months.

While it would be great news for the laptop market to see true desktop-grade performance coming in what will presumably be an affordable package, Intel has some of its own tricks up its sleeve.

We're already anticipating Intel Tiger Lake to push performance forward for Team Blue when it comes to thin and light laptops, and its also got 10th-Generation Comet Lake H-Series chips for gaming laptops on the way. With this type of competition, 2020 will be a heck of year for laptops.