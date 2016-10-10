Reliance Jio unveils attractive offers for the new iPhones

The iPhone 7/7 Plus finally went on Sale in India on October 7 at 7:00PM with various e-commerce platforms and brick and mortar stores offering pre-orders and exciting deals and offers.

Now Reliance Jio has unveiled attractive offers for new iPhone customers.

Annual benefits worth Rs 18,000

Reliance Jio is offering customers benefits of up-to 18,000 on purchase of a new iPhone.

The offer is valid not only for the new iPhone 7/7 Plus but also the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 6s Plus and the iPhone 6s.

What are the benefits?

Unlimited local/STD voices calls

Unlimited SMS

20GB 4G data every month

Unlimited high-speed data at night (2Am to 5AM)

40GB of Wi-Fi data on Jio Net

Free access to Reliance Jio’s suite of premium applications and services ( JioTV, JioMusic, JioMovies, JioCloud, JioMoney and so on)

This offer is only valid on purchase of iPhones from official Reliance Jio stores.

Source: BGR India