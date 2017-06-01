Apple's Siri Speaker reportedly just entered production

Watch out, Amazon Echo and Google Home – chances are those two smart speakers won't get through the year without some serious competition.

The so-called Siri Speaker from Apple has reportedly entered production, with an announcement expected as soon as next week during the company's WWDC 2017 event, sources familiar with the project tell Bloomberg.

But while the unveiling of Apple's smart speaker could come as soon as June 5, it's not expected to ship until later this year.

Listen up

This isn't the first time we've heard reports that a Siri Speaker would show at WWDC. KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted earlier this month that Apple would reveal the speaker at the conference alongside a new iPad.

Several other reports and rumors have placed chips on a Siri Speaker announcement at WWDC, and we can't blame them. Amazon Echo and Google Home have found an audience, leaving Apple absent from the burgeoning smart speaker market.

As for when we'll get official word on the Siri Speaker, we only have to wait until this Monday, where we also plan to learn more about what Apple has in store for other products like the iPad Pro, iPhone SE 2, MacBook, and, of course, the forthcoming iOS 11.