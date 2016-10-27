Pro controllers are coming to the PlayStation 4

Good news for anyone looking for a little more choice when it comes to PlayStation 4 controllers: Sony has announced in a blog post that it’s licensed two pro gaming controllers that will be released later this year.

The controllers are not being created by Sony itself, but rather by eSports peripheral developers Razer and Nacon. Sony has asked the companies to use their knowledge and expertise in the area of professional gaming accessories to create pro controllers unique to the PS4 and collaborated with them to ensure the controllers are optimised for PS4 play.

The Razer Raiju bears close resemblance to the traditional Dualshock 4 with two centred analog sticks and a D-Pad to the left. Sony says it’s been “designed for conquering professional eSports tournaments” with two extra bumpers and detachable triggers as well as well as Trigger-stop switches and hair trigger mode for ultra-fast trigger responses.

Play to win

The Nacon Revolution, on the other hand, has slightly more bulk that’s reminiscent of an Xbox offering.

Also developed with eSports players in mind, the Revolution features an eight-way directional pad, four extra shortcut buttons, and an incredible four custom profiles that will allow players to re-map buttons, assign macros to the four shortcut controls and adjust analog and trigger sensitivity.

For an extra element of customisability Nacon’s controller also features two internal compartments with six additional weights which can be added for a tailored balance and weight.

Neither controller has an official price point just yet, but Sony has said they’ll both be released in Europe this holiday season and will be compatible with all PlayStation 4 models.

It won't be surprising if, like the Xbox One Elite controller, these pro accessories come with a pro price tag.