Pokémon Sword and Shield leak reveals every new Pokémon – and which ones are missing

Pokémon Sword and Shield are less than two weeks from release, but it seems someone has leaked both games' full Pokédex roster.

Resetera user Atheerios posted several spoilers and leaks about the new games, including a list of every Pokémon we can expect to see in them, including lists of every eighth generation Pokémon, several Galarian forms and evolutions and new Gigantamax forms. Plus, a lot more has been revealed.

Best Nintendo Switch games: the most essential Switch games

Check out our full Nintendo Switch Lite review

New Nintendo Switch 2: everything we want to see from the next Switch console

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Pokéleak

We're not going to post any spoilers here, because it's up to you if you want to go find them for yourself, but the lists highlight which classic Pokémon are returning – and which aren't.

What we will tell you is that there's a total of 81 new species and 13 Galarian forms of existing characters – making for a total of 94 new Pokémon and an overall total of 400 Pokemon.

There have also been quite considerable cuts, which has seen a lot of fan favorites not making the final roster. This isn't a huge surprise considering there's now eight generations of Pokémon to fit into the games.

Nintendo hasn't confirmed if these leaked lists are true, but all signs point to that being the case. We'll just have to wait until Pokemon Sword and Shield officially release on November 15.