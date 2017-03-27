iPhone 7 colors: now including a bold new shade of red

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus have both been on sale for over six months, but if you're now planning to upgrade you will want to know what color options are available to you.

Back in 2015, the iPhone 6S introduced us to a new hue, as Rose Gold joined the ranks alongside Gold, Space Gray and Silver.

The Rose Gold option is still here for the iPhone 7 range, but there are also three new color options you can buy. Read below to see all the colors available for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

Red

A new addition to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus color range in March 2017, the red version of the phone is the first time Apple has offered the bright shade on an iPhone.

Apple has launched the device in partnership with AIDS fundraising charity (RED). You'll be able to buy the red version of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus from March 24, but it's currently not clear if this will be for a limited time only.

Jet Black

Here's the big change for the iPhone 7 – Space Gray, which we've seen in every phone since the iPhone 5S, has been retired for two new darker shades in the form of Jet Black with a high-gloss finish.

Initially it was hard to get a hold of the Jet Black iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, but now it's much easier to get one since the launch hype has died down.

Black

There's another black color for the iPhone 7 and this time it also comes with a dark faced Apple logo on the back as well.

Silver

The traditional silver iPhone we've come to know and love since the release of the iPhone 5 looks is back and available for both the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

Rose Gold

Are you a fan of the Rose Gold iPhone 6S or Apple Watch? Apple has included this shade for the next generation of iPhones as well.

Gold

If you're looking for a slightly more premium look iPhone, the gold version will be sticking around for the iPhone 7.

Space Gray

Space Gray is an institution, and sadly Apple decided to drop it for the iPhone 7. RIP Space Gray.