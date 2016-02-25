Having one of these jobs will make you sexier on Tinder

Tinder has revealed a list of the most right-swiped jobs for US users of the app, with pilot coming out as the top job for men and physical therapist as number one for women.

The app introduced the option to include your job and education in your profile in November last year, and Tinder has observed the occupations that were most desirable between then and January 2016.

The top five jobs for men were pilot, founder/entrepreneur, firefighter, doctor and TV/Radio personality. For women the top were physical therapist, interior designer, founder/ entrepreneur, PR and teacher.

Learning can be sexy

Students appeared on both the male and female list, at number six for women and number 10 for men. Models are somewhat surprisingly low on both lists, at eight for men and 10 for women.

Each profession was judged on its ratio of right-swipes, but let's be honest – a lot of people will have already made their decision on whether you're right-swipeable before they get to your job description.

The full list can be seen on Tinder's blog, so you can check to see if your occupation made the cut. Police officers, personal trainers, nurses and flight attendants also made the top 15.