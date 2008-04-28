High-speed 3G BlackBerry delayed

The 3G BlackBerry has been delayed till later this summer

Research In Motion’s (RIM) high-speed 3G wireless for BlackBerry, originally planned for a June roll-out, has slipped to late summer.

The 3G BlackBerry is now most likely to launch in the US in August or September.

Shares for RIM fell 3 per cent late last week following reports that the BlackBerry smartphone for AT&T is being delayed by a few months.

Customers go 3G

"We're just starting to see a BlackBerry 3G come out. As those integrated devices move to 3G, I think that will be the next catalyst to drive stronger 3G growth," said AT&T chief financial officer Rick Lindner in a recent conference call.

He added: "New customers coming in today, if they are buying a phone - particularly postpaid customers - are primarily going to 3G."

Analyst's predictions

Analysts have predicted that the 3G BlackBerry may well launch in Europe (on Vodafone) prior to a US launch. RIM, as ever, is refusing to comment on rumour.

Many still predict the 3G iPhone to be coming sometime in June, though Apple has still to confirm those rumours.