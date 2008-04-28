Trending

High-speed 3G BlackBerry delayed

By Phone and communications  

RIM slippage hands more ground to iPhone

The 3G BlackBerry has been delayed till later this summer

Research In Motion’s (RIM) high-speed 3G wireless for BlackBerry, originally planned for a June roll-out, has slipped to late summer.

The 3G BlackBerry is now most likely to launch in the US in August or September.

Shares for RIM fell 3 per cent late last week following reports that the BlackBerry smartphone for AT&T is being delayed by a few months.

Customers go 3G

"We're just starting to see a BlackBerry 3G come out. As those integrated devices move to 3G, I think that will be the next catalyst to drive stronger 3G growth," said AT&T chief financial officer Rick Lindner in a recent conference call.

He added: "New customers coming in today, if they are buying a phone - particularly postpaid customers - are primarily going to 3G."

Analyst's predictions

Analysts have predicted that the 3G BlackBerry may well launch in Europe (on Vodafone) prior to a US launch. RIM, as ever, is refusing to comment on rumour.

Many still predict the 3G iPhone to be coming sometime in June, though Apple has still to confirm those rumours.

See more Phone and communications news