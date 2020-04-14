OnePlus 8 launch live blog: follow along with today's big phone unveiling

James Peckham
A new phone is being announced today, despite the Covid-19 pandemic that's sweeping the world, and it's the new OnePlus 8.
In fact, it's likely to be a series of whole handful of new handsets. We're expecting to hear about the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite today at a livestreamed event.
We don't know exactly where the livestream will be beaming in from, but it's all set to start at 11AM EST / 8AM PT / 4PM BST on April 14 or 2AM AEST on April 15.
Here we're going to talk you through the OnePlus 8 launch as it happens. We'll be commenting on what we see, and if you want to watch along at the same time you can do so using the link above.
OnePlus 8 launch live blog
All times in Eastern Standard Time (ET)
04:40 - We're going to be hearing all about the OnePlus 8 in a matter of hours, and here you'll be able to follow along in the lead up to the event as well as what happens during the launch itself.
Below we've put together what we're expecting to hear about, according to the latest leaks and rumors.
- OnePlus 8 - This is the standard edition of the phone, which isn't expected to be the top-end device but will feature a 6.44-inch display and a 48MP rear camera.
- OnePlus 8 Pro - The top-end handset from OnePlus for 2020, and that will sport a 6.7-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate as well as two 48MP rear cameras.
- OnePlus 8 Lite - Little is known about this phone, but it's rumored OnePlus will be introducing a third variant in its line that is likely to be cheaper than the other two.
- OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z - The company is expected to be introducing new headphones that last for 20 hours from a single charge.
- OnePlus wireless charger - OnePlus has teased a wireless charging pad for its upcoming phones, so that will likely be coming alongside them.
- Something else - We may get a surprise included from OnePlus, and if that's the case we'll be covering it above as it happens.