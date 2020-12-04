Nokia 2.4 goes on sale in India starting today: price, specs, and availability

Nokia 2.4 will go on sale in India starting today. The device was recently launched in India with a price of Rs 10,399. The Nokia 2.4 is the successor to the Nokia 2.4 and comes with stock Android.

The Nokia 2.4 will go be available starting today on Flipkart and Nokia.com/phones. As a part of the launch offers, you can avail Jio benefits worth Rs 3,550. The benefits include instant cashback of Rs 2,000 on the prepaid recharge of Rs 349 plan and Rs 1,550 worth vouchers from partners. This offer is applicable to new as well as existing Jio subscribers.

Nokia’s latest budget devices the Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 made their global debut a couple of months back. As of now, the report doesn't have any information regarding the Nokia 3.4 launch. But, since the device is already listed on the site, the Nokia 3.4 might also launch alongside the Nokia 2.4.

Nokia 2.4 specs

(Image credit: Nokia)

The Nokia 2.4 is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. It comes in only one configuration - 3GB of RAM and 64GB on internal storage. The handset also supports microSD card up to 512GB for additional storage. It has slots for two SIMs and a dedicated slot for microSD card.

The Nokia 2.4 offers a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with 20:9 aspect ratio. In the optics department, the Nokia 2.4 sports a 13MP main camera that's paired with a 2MP depth-sensing shooter. Selfies are handled by a 5MP shooter housed in the dew-drop notch. There’s a 4,500mAh battery inside to keep the device running. It comes with a 5W charger and micro USB port.

The device comes in three colour options - Dusk, Fjord and Charcoal. The device runs on Android 10 out of the box and is also part of the Android One program. You are entitled to get the latest Android OS updates for 2 years and monthly security updates for 3 years. There is also a dedicated Google Assistant button on board just like many other Nokia smartphones.

The Nokia 2.4 weighs 189 grams and is 8.69mm thick. You also get a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Other features include an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, FM radio, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.