New Nokia 3.4 is a super cheap, triple-camera-toting smartphone

The new Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4 are official, and the new cheap phones are designed to offer some solid specs and functionality for a very affordable price.

As with previous generations of these phones, you'll be getting some low-end specs but the price is low as well. HMD Global is the company behind the new phones, as that's the company that owns the Nokia smartphone brand now.

Nokia-branded phones are now confirmed to be included in new James Bond film No Time To Die, but these two new arrivals aren't the sort of devices you'd expect a special agent to use since - as noted - as they're cheaper models.

The best Nokia phones right now

Our Nokia 8.3 review is here too

What we know about the iPhone 12

The new Nokia 3.4 is the higher spec device of the two, but it's still not going to compete with the likes of the new Nokia 8.3 5G. It costs £119 in the UK (around $150, AU$210) and we've yet to hear if it's coming to the US or Australia.

This phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset, has a 6.39-inch HD+ display, and sports a 4,000mAh battery.

The new Nokia 3.4 (Image credit: HMD Global)

The camera includes a 13MP shooter, with a 5MP ultra-wide and 2MP depth sensor as well. There are three variants too: one with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, another with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, while the top model has 4GB of RAM with 64GB of space.

Your color options are Fjord (blue), Dusk (purple) or Charcoal (black).

Both of these phones come with Android 10 software as standard, and HMD Global hasn't confirmed to TechRadar when you can expect to see Android 11 software land on them, but it will happen.

What about the Nokia 2.4?

The Nokia 2.4 is even cheaper at £99 (around $125, AU$175), with the phone coming out in the UK in October. As with the Nokia 3.4, we've yet to hear if the device will be coming to the US or Australia.

The Nokia 2.4 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, and a 13MP main camera that's paired with a 2MP depth sensing shooter.

There's a 4,500mAh battery inside to keep it powered, but you'll have the option of either 2GB of RAM with 32GB of storage or 3GB of RAM with 64GB of storage. The color options are the same as the Nokia 3.4 above.