Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4 might launch in India soon

Nokia’s latest budget devices the Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4 made their global debut recently. Both the devices might launch in India soon as the official Nokia India website has listed the two devices.

Both Nokia features a dedicated Google Assistant buttons which has been part of Nokia's recent line-up. Also, both the Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4 run on Android 10 and are ready for Android 11. Both these devices are part of Android One program which means you are guaranteed to get two years of Android upgrades and three years of monthly security updates. Both the devices can be spotted on the official site with full details except for the pricing.

Nokia 3.4 specs

Powering the Nokia 3.4 is the Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The device sports a 6.39-inch HD+ screen with a punch holes cut out on the left which houses an 8MP selfie shooter. To the rear, you get a circular camera module which brings triple camera stack with 13MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro shooter.

Powering the internals is a 4,000mAh battery but, the Nokia 3.4 misses out on fast charging and you will have to rely on 10W charging. However, you get a Type-C port for charging. Other features include a 3.5 mm headphone jack, microSD card slot, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device comes in Fjord, Dusk, Charcoal colour options.

Nokia 2.4 specs

The more affordable Nokia 2.4 is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 chipset with up to 3GB of RAM and 64GB on internal storage. You are looking at a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with 20:9 aspect ratio. In the optics department, the Nokia 2.4 offers a 13MP main camera that's paired with a 2MP depth-sensing shooter. Selfies are handled by a 5MP shooter housed in the dew-drop notch.

There’s a 4,500mAh battery inside to keep the device running. It comes with a 5W charger and micro USB port. The colour options are the same as the Nokia 3.4 above.

The Nokia 3.4 is priced at £119 in the UK which is roughly around Rs 11,200 and the Nokia 2.4 is priced at £99 which translates to around Rs 9,300. As of now, we do not have the launch date and we should hear more on that in the coming days.