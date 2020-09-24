Samsung Galaxy F41 to launch in India on October 8

Samsung's brand new Galaxy F series device will make its debut in India next month. The Samsung Galaxy F41 will be the first device in the new series.

The Samsung Galaxy F41 launch in India is scheduled on October 8 at 5:30 PM. This is also the device's global debut. After teasing the launch on social media platforms, the company finally revealed the launch date today on Flipkart. The landing page of the Galaxy F41 is already live on Flipkart which reveals certain specs of the device as well.

Samsung Galaxy F41 specs (expected)

(Image credit: Flipkart)

For starters, the teaser confirms the device will pack in a massive 6,000mAh battery. Also, the device will sport a Super AMOLED panel. The image also confirms that the Galaxy F41 will come with a dew-drop notch which is "Infinity-U display" in Samsung terms. To the back, you get a triple rear camera stack and a physical fingerprint scanner that's placed below the camera module.

The Samsung Galaxy F41 was recently spotted on Google Play listings which revealed more specs of the device. According to the listing, the Samsung Galaxy F41 is said to come with the in-house Exynos 9611 chipset. The same chipset is also powering the recently launched Galaxy M31s. It is an octa-core chipset built on 10nm fabrication process. It has four Cortex A73 CPUs running at 2.3GHz and four Cortex A53 running at 1.7GHz. The Mali-G72 MP3 GPU will take care of the graphics.

It will come with 6GB of RAM as per the listing. However, we can also expect other variants from Samsung. Furthermore, the screen resolution is said to be 2340 x1080 pixels on the upcoming Galaxy F41, which is a Full HD+ panel. The DPI is also mentioned as 420 here which translates to around 6.1-inch to 6.2-inch screen size. And lastly, the device will run on Android 10 out of the box with Samsung One UI skin on top.

Looking at the teaser image on the Flipkart page, the Galaxy F41 looks strikingly similar to any other Galaxy M series device from Samsung. The device is also said to feature USB Type-C port.