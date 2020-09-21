Samsung Galaxy F series teased to launch in India

Samsung brand new F series could be soon unveiled in India. The company has started teasing social media profiles confirming the Galaxy F moniker.

A few days ago, a report confirmed the existence of the Galaxy F series from Samsung. A couple of days back, the Samsung Galaxy F41, which will most likely be the first phone in the new F series was spotted on the Google database which revealed several specs. Unlike the Samsung Galaxy M series which was majorly sold on Amazon, the Galaxy F series is said to be available on Flipkart. Flipkart’s Twitter handle has also started teasing the new arrival.

The new #GalaxyF will definitely leave a mark on you. Stay tuned to go #FullOn.#Samsung pic.twitter.com/5ahjw6mqTmSeptember 19, 2020

Tipster, Mukul Sharma also spotted the support page for the Galaxy F41 on Samsung India website. As reported earlier, the F series stands for “Full On”.

Here’s what we know about the Samsung Galaxy F41

According to the Google Play Console listing, the Samsung Galaxy F41 is said to come with in-house Exynos 9611 chipset. The same chipset is also powering the recently launched Galaxy M31s. It is an octa-core chipset built on 10nm fabrication process. It has four Cortex A73 CPUs running at 2.3GHz and four Cortex A53 running at 1.7GHz. The Mali-G72 MP3 GPU will take care of the graphics.

It will come with 6GB of RAM as per the listing. However, we can also expect other variants from Samsung. Furthermore, the screen resolution is said to be 2340 x1080 pixels on the upcoming Galaxy F41, which is a Full HD+ panel. The DPI is also mentioned as 420 here which translates to around 6.1-inch to 6.2-inch screen size. And lastly, the device will run on Android 10 out of the box with Samsung One UI skin on top.

The image on the listing revealed a very popular and familiar design of the device. The Galaxy F41 looks strikingly similar to any other Galaxy M series device from Samsung. It is likely to feature a dew-drop notch which Samsung calls as the Infinity-U display. The Galaxy F41 will sport a triple rear camera stack with a rear fingerprint scanner. The device is also said to feature USB Type-C port.

As of now, Samsung India hasn’t revealed the launch date of the new F series. But, we should hear more about that in the coming days.